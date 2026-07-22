July 22, 2026 4:56 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Indian contingent's Day 1 schedule in Glasgow

CWG 2026: India contingent's Day 1 schedule in Glasgow (Credit: X/Glasgow 2026)

Glasgow, July 22 (IANS) Around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories are all set to compete across 10 sports at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, which will get underway from Thursday, with 215 gold medals on offer.

For India, it will mark the nation's 19th appearance at the Commonwealth Games, having made its debut in the 1934 edition. A 124-member Indian contingent will be in action at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, as athletes across eight able-bodied sports and five para-sports compete for medals.

India will begin their campaign with lawn bowl events across men's and women's disciplines.

After creating history with unforgettable medal-winning performances in 2022 edition, the Indian lawn bowls team heads to Glasgow, Scotland, determined to challenge the world's best once again at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

The Indian Women's Lawn Bowls Team created history at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham when Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey defeated the South African team to win the historic gold in the final of the women's fours event.

This is India’s first-ever medal in lawn bowls, a sport which has been a fixture in the CWG itinerary since 1930, barring the 1966 edition in Jamaica.

Moreover, the Men's Fours of Sunil Bahadur, Chandan Singh, Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kuma claimed a silver. India also came close to winning a medal in the men's pairs event.

The opening ceremony will take place in Glasgow's Hydro, an iconic venue that has supported some of the world’s biggest music stars and acts.

India's Day 1 (July 23) schedule

Lawn Bowls:

2:00 PM IST - Men's Singles Group Stage (Day 1)

2:00 PM IST - Women's Pairs Group Stage (Day 1)

Opening Ceremony: 10:30 PM IST onwards

--IANS

bc/

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