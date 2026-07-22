July 22, 2026 4:57 PM हिंदी

Tara Sutaria shares her favourite moments with Yash in romantic track ‘Madhosh’ from Toxic

Tara Sutaria shares her favourite moments with Yash in romantic track ‘Madhosh’ from Toxic

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria shared some of her favourite moments with co-star Yash from the romantic track ‘Madhosh’ in the upcoming film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.’

Taking to Instagram, she posted several romantic pictures of them and captioned them simply as, “The in between moments are my favourites in Madhosh.. The stolen glances, the sweetness in our smiles, the eyes.. What are your favourite moments?.” In the mushy shots, Tara and Yash’s characters can be seen striking romantic poses.

Music composers Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami have collaborated on "Madhosh," the latest song from “Toxic.” The trio had previously created the Saiyaara title track, which became a hit among listeners. ‘Madhosh’ gave a glimpse into the emotional bond between Yash and Tara Sutaria’s characters, Raya and Rebecca. The song showed that Raya continued to have the intense personality seen in the film’s first song, 'Tabaahi,' but his relationship with Rebecca revealed a softer side of him. While the video featured several romantic moments, it also hinted that Raya may have been involved with more than one woman.

The Madhosh music video also featured Kiara Advani’s character showing an attraction towards Raya. In another sequence, Nayanthara’s character was seen standing alongside him.

Along with the Hindi version, “Madhosh” has also been released in multiple regional languages. The song is titled ‘Manamohaka’ in Kannada, ‘Manasaagadhe’ in Telugu, ‘Thadumaarudheyyy’ in Tamil, and ‘Madhu Mohini’ in Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, “Toxic” stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26.

Speaking about Kiara’s performance in the film, Geetu had earlier shared, “Some performances don’t just belong to a film, they redefine an artist. What Kiara created on screen in this film is nothing short of transformative. As a director, I am deeply proud of her and the performance she has delivered and the faith and heart she brought into our shared journey.”

--IANS

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