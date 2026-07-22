EAM Jaishankar says India-China ties gradually normalising, calls for fair market access (Ld)

Manila, July 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that the ties between India and China have been gradually normalising since the 2024 meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan.

In his opening remarks during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Manila on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar called for fair market access and trade balance.

"Since the meeting of our leaders in Kazan in 2024, relations between India and China have been gradually normalising. This direction was further affirmed when they met in Tianjin last August. We believe that a stable and cooperative relationship can best be developed on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity. Such a relationship can make a valuable contribution to a multi-polar Asean and a multi-polar world," he said during the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the ongoing ASEAN engagements in the Philippines.

EAM Jaishankar termed peace and tranquility in the border areas a "pre-requisite" for normal ties between India and China. He expressed appreciation for China's support for BRICS activities and initiatives under India's presidency.

"Peace and tranquility in the border areas is obviously the prerequisite for normal ties. Since October 2024, both sides have engaged to ensure that important objective. This will continue to need our constant attention. Relevant mechanisms in this domain must be given full support and strong encouragement," he said.

"It is natural that as two large and important nations, and that too proximate neighbours India and China would have their own particular interests. That is why our leaders agreed that differences should not become disputes. It is the responsibility of the diplomacy to properly manage them," he added.

EAM Jaishankar welcomed steps taken by India and China to normalise ties like resumption of direct flights and restarting the Kailash Mansarover Yatra. He expressed concerns about the predictability of supply chains.

"The steps to normalisation taken over the last few months must be welcomed. This includes the resumption of direct flights, updating the visa regime, restarting the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and recommencing border trade. However, there are also important dimensions of our times that need to be addressed, fair market access, trade balance, ranks high in that record."

"There are also concerns about the predictability of supply chains. Facilitating both official and people-to-people exchanges merits our attention. We also need to agree on meetings of various mechanisms and platforms as per our mutual priorities," he added.

--IANS

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