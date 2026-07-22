Zomato’s parent firm Eternal clocks 47.1 pc net profit decline at Rs 92 crore in Q1

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Eternal Limited, the parent of Zomato, on Thursday reported a sharp 47.1 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 92 crore (quarter-on-quarter) in the April-June period (Q1 FY27) from Rs 174 crore reported in Q4 FY26.

However, the online food company registered a strong 268 per cent (year-on-year) growth in consolidated net profit year-on-year in Q1. Consolidated adjusted revenue grew 173 per cent YoY to Rs 20,648 crore while adjusted EBITDA increased 223 per cent YoY to Rs 555 crore.

Quick Commerce net order value (NOV) grew 86 per cent YoY to Rs 17,132 crore, with the business delivering Rs 102 crore adjusted EBITDA profit and a fifth consecutive quarter of margin improvement, the company said in a statement.

“If we're doing our job well, growth and margins should compound together - because growth in this business comes from making the platform more useful to more people, which drives frequency, which drives density, which drives efficiency. The flywheel doesn't ask you to choose,” said Deepinder Goyal, Founder, Eternal.

Meanwhile, Blinkit added 200 net new stores, taking the network to 2,443 stores, while continuing investments in assortment expansion, geographical expansion, and demand densification.

Food delivery NOV crossed Rs 10,769 crore, growing more than 20 per cent YoY, with adjusted EBITDA margin improving to 5.6 per cent, resulting in Rs 606 crore profit.

Hyperpure revenue grew 27 per cent YoY to Rs 1,034 crore and reported positive adjusted EBITDA, generating Rs 6 crore profit versus a loss in the corresponding quarter last year.

“We continue to focus our efforts on our three pillars of long-term growth - assortment expansion, geographical expansion, and demand densification. Going forward, premiumisation through launch of ‘gourmet’ stores in select locations in top eight cities will also contribute to assortment expansion on the platform. These gourmet stores offer our customers the ability to buy curated premium brands across categories,” said Albinder Singh Dhindsa, Group CEO, Eternal.

--IANS

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