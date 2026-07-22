Adil Hussain says his ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki’ character is very rigid, high on discipline

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Adil Hussain, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki’, has shared insights into his character in the film.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the Bandra area of the city. HE shared that the character is very rigid and thrives on discipline.

He told IANS, “Well, what I have understood while being directed and when I read the script and while I also played the role is that he believes in absolute discipline and a very settled way of how one should live one's life which we generally all believe the same. But then my character's time period is different from my son's time period. So I am influenced by my time period. We believed, you must get a job and then you do your thing, you contribute something to the society, you look after your parents, you look after your father or your offspring, your wife, provide them with financial help and that's that”.

“Emotionally, the person that I play is not keeping up with the kind of leniency or flexibility to be able to see the truth or see truth from somebody else's perspective which takes a great deal of personal work which this character has not, this role has not really worked on that. And in the film, he is working on that in the story. When the film starts, he is emotionally distraught and then finally during the film, he slowly starts loosening up and seeing the truth from somebody else's perspective and softens himself”, he added.

Presented by actor-producer Samiksha Oswal, ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki’ is written and directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy and produced by Shael Oswal and Samiksha Oswal under the banner of SSO Productions. The film is set to release in theatres on July 24, 2026.

--IANS

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