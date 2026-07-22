July 22, 2026 4:56 PM हिंदी

Kusal Mendis suffers hamstring injury ahead of India Tests, ruled out of LPL 2026

Kusal Mendis suffers hamstring injury ahead of India Tests, ruled out of LPL 2026

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Sri Lanka have been dealt an injury concern ahead of next month's home Test series against India after white-ball captain Kusal Mendis was ruled out of the remainder of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 with a hamstring injury.

Mendis sustained the injury while representing Colombo Kaps during their six-wicket victory over Kandy Royals at the SSC in Colombo on Sunday. The wicketkeeper-batter, who was leading the franchise this season, will now begin rehabilitation under Sri Lanka Cricket's medical team.

"Mendis sustained a right hamstring injury while attempting a run during the Colombo Kaps' match against the Kandy Royals on 19 July at the SSC, Colombo. Accordingly, he will return to the National High Performance Centre to commence his rehabilitation program,” an SLC media release said.

The setback comes less than a month before Sri Lanka host India in a two-match Test series beginning on August 15, raising concerns over the availability of one of their most experienced players. While Sri Lanka Cricket has not specified a recovery timeline, Mendis is expected to be a key figure in the series, particularly in his role behind the stumps.

India's tour, part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle, will begin at the Galle International Cricket Stadium before moving to the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo for the second Test.

The timing of the injury is especially unfortunate given Mendis' impressive form across formats this year. He had opened his LPL campaign with a fluent 79 off 53 deliveries against Galle Gallants and arrived in the tournament after an outstanding Pakistan Super League season, where he amassed 550 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 168.19.

Mendis has also enjoyed a productive 2026 in Sri Lanka colours. In T20Is, he has scored 408 runs from 14 innings at a strike rate of 130.35, while in ODIs he has accumulated 211 runs in four innings at an average of 70.33, underlining his importance to the national side heading into the high-profile series against India.

--IANS

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