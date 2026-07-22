Allari Naresh-starrer Ramba Oorvasi Menaka's first single 'Naa Kanti Meedha Kunuke' released

Hyderabad, July 22 (IANS) The makers of director Chandra Mohan Chintada's upcoming film,'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka', featuring actor Allari Naresh in the lead, on Wednesday released the first single, 'Naa Kanti Meedha Kunuke' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The romantic number, which has been pictured on Allari Naresh and actress Surbhi, has been set to tune by Chaitan Bharadwaj. It has lyrics by Bhaskara Bhatla Ravi Kumar and has been rendered by Dhanunjay Seepana.

Taking to his social media timelines, actor Allari Naresh shared the link to the first single and wrote,"A melody that celebrates the joy of falling in love. #RambaOorvasiMenaka First Single #NaaKantiMeedhaKunuke out now.In cinemas September 4th 2026."

It may be recalled that only a day before, Hasya Movies, one of the production houses producing the film, had revealed that actress Surbhi plays one of the female leads in #RambaOorvasiMenaka.

The makers had announced the title of the film on the occasion of actor Allari Naresh's birthday earlier this year.

Known for constantly reinventing himself with unconventional and content-driven films, actor Allari Naresh, who is known for his sense of humour, is now making a return to the genre that established him as one of Telugu cinema's finest entertainers.

Sources in the know claim that 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka', which is Naresh's 65th film, will look to be a fun-filled entertainer. The film is being jointly bankrolled by Razesh Danda and Nimmakayala Prasad under the prestigious Annapurna Studios and Hasya Movies banners.

Sources claim this project ventures into a unique space by merging fantasy with laugh-out-loud comedy. The film has an intriguing tagline, "Comedy Goes Cosmic". The makers of the film have promised audiences a fantasy ride packed with hilarious situations, magical twists, and a refreshing storytelling approach.

The first-look poster of the film that was released some days ago presented Allari Naresh in a stylish avatar, seated on heavenly steps with a pen and a scroll bearing the names Ramba, Oorvasi, and Menaka in his hand, while celestial nymphs (Apsaras) hovered above him amidst the clouds. The creative design, filled with divine elements and humorous undertones, hinted at a unique cosmic entertainer packed with fantasy, fun, and Allari Naresh's trademark comedy.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Vennela Kishore, Naresh VK, Srinivas Reddy, Muralidhar Goud, and several other noted actors who are set to add to the laughter with their hilarious performances.

The film has an experienced technical crew backing it. Cinematography for the film is by Raam Reddy while Chaitan Bharadwaj is to score its music. Brahma Kadali is the production designer, and Chota K Prasad oversees the editing, ensuring the fantasy world is brought to life with top-notch production values.

The makers have also announced that the film will hit screens the world over on September 4 this year.

--IANS

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