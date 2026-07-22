Adani Green Energy's capacity rises 27 pc in Q1, posts record quarterly EBITDA of Rs 4,122 crore

Ahmedabad, July 22 (IANS) Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Wednesday reported a 27 per cent year-on-year increase in its operational renewable energy capacity to 20.1 GW in the June quarter (Q1 FY27), helping the company deliver its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 4,122 crore as robust capacity additions and higher energy sales boosted financial performance.

The company's operational renewable energy capacity increased to 20,142 MW, reflecting a 27 per cent year-on-year growth, according to its stock exchange filing.

Commenting on the results, AGEL Chief Executive Officer Ashish Khanna said the company began FY27 with strong momentum as disciplined execution enabled it to cross the 20 GW operational capacity milestone while benefiting from improving power demand in India.

“As power demand in India rebounded during the quarter, our expanding renewable energy portfolio enabled us to reliably meet the nation’s growing clean energy requirements while continuing to deliver industry-leading operational performance,” he said.

“Together with our renewable generation portfolio and storage capacities including pumped hydro storage initiatives, we are building a resilient, flexible and future-ready round-the-clock renewable ecosystem that will help accelerate India’s energy transition while strengthening long-term energy security,” Khanna mentioned.

During the quarter, AGEL added 848 MW of renewable energy capacity, while its greenfield capacity additions over the past year stood at 4,327 MW.

The capacity expansion translated into record quarterly earnings, with EBITDA from power supply rising 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,122 crore, the highest in the company's history.

The EBITDA margin also improved to an industry-leading 94 per cent from 93 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from power supply increased 29 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,280 crore, while cash profit climbed 28 per cent to Rs 2,225 crore during the April-June period.

The company said energy sales rose 30 per cent year-on-year to 13,657 million units, supported by higher operational capacity and improved demand for electricity.

--IANS

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