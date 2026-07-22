July 22, 2026 4:57 PM हिंदी

Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz targets Betis comeback to finish career

Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz targets Betis comeback to finish career

Madrid, July 22 (IANS) FIFA World Cup 2026 Champions Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has admitted he would like to return to his hometown region to play for Real Betis before ending his career.

The 30-year-old, who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain, began his professional career at Betis and said he hopes to one day wear the club's colors again.

Ruiz made his comments at an event in Los Palacios, near Seville, where he and fellow Spain international Gavi were honored by the local city government. Both players were born in the town and received a warm reception from residents.

While Gavi remains at FC Barcelona, Ruiz is coming off a remarkable season, winning the Champions League, Ligue 1, FIFA Intercontinental Cup and UEFA Super Cup with PSG, and lifting the FIFA World Cup with Spain after La Roja beat Argentina 1-0 in Monday's final.

Despite being less prominent in the spotlight than some of his teammates, Ruiz is considered a contender for this year's Ballon d'Or after his success at club and international level.

"Who wouldn't be happy with a season where I have won the Champions League and World Cup? I can't ask for more. Everyone would like to win the Ballon d'Or, and it is an honor to be a candidate," Ruiz said as quoted by Xinhua.

Ruiz was also asked about a possible return to Betis, where he made his senior debut before leaving for Napoli in 2018.

"The truth is yes. I have always said that and never hidden it. I would like to come back, and that day is getting closer. I am a Betis fan, and one day, I hope to return to Betis," he added.

Ruiz played a starring role in Spain's victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, anchoring the midfield to help his team defeat Argentina in the final. He scored a crucial opening goal in a 2-1 quarter-final win over Belgium and reached his 50th cap without ever losing an international match.

--IANS

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