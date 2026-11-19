Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman turned a year older on Thursday, and marking the special occasion, her son, Zahaan Khan, penned a lovely wish for his 'daily strength and inspiration peddler'.

Expressing his love for his mother, Zahaan wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday to my daily strength and inspiration peddler. I love you immeasurably. @thezeenataman (red heart emoji) (sic)."

For those who do not know, Zeenat Aman got married to actor Mazhar Khan back in 1985. The couple remained married until he passed away in 1998. They have been blessed with two sons - Azaan Khan, a film director and music composer Zahaan Khan.

Before this, Zeenat Aman was also married to actor Sanjay Khan, who was already married and a father of four children. However, the marriage was annulled in 1979, after Sanjay Khan allegedly physically assaulted the actress.

Many members of the film fraternity have been sharing lovely birthday wishes for the veteran actress.

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha shared an adorable birthday wish for Zeenat Aman, describing her as 'ever stylish, evergreen, beautiful, intelligent, and sophisticated'.

He uploaded a few old photos from their cinematic journey together and penned on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, "Many many happy returns of the day for the ever stylish, evergreen, beautiful, intelligent, sophisticated, actress/ great human being, #ZeenatAman. Happy Birthday...lots of good health & happiness always (sic)."

Zeenat Aman made her Bollywood debut with the 1971 release 'Hulchul'. However, she rose to fame with Dev Anand's 'Haré Rama Haré Krishna'.

During her long career, Zeenat Aman has delivered many hits such as 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973)', 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974)', 'Ajanabee (1974)', 'Warrant (1975)', 'Chori Mera Kaam (1975)', 'Dharam Veer (1977)', 'Chhailla Babu (1977)', 'Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977)', and 'The Great Gambler (1979),' along with many others.

--IANS

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