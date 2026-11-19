Chandigarh, Nov 19 (IANS) The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday stayed the recruitment process for Punjab Civil Services (PCS) and Allied Services, following allegations of irregularities in the selection process conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Justice Sandeep Moudgil passed the order while hearing petitions challenging the Mains examination result declared on November 4, in which 751 candidates were shortlisted.

The court issued notices to the respondents and fixed December 16 as the next date of hearing.

The petitioners have alleged discrepancies in the selection process, questioning the pattern of roll numbers among shortlisted candidates, the eligibility criteria and the conduct of the examination.

They claimed that 26 clusters of three or more consecutive roll numbers featured in the shortlisted candidates’ list, involving 86 candidates. Another 118 clusters of consecutive roll numbers, comprising 270 candidates, were allegedly identified, raising suspicions about the selection process.

The aspirants have also questioned the absence of category-wise details in the result and the allotment of different roll numbers for the Preliminary and Mains examinations, alleging that it hindered scrutiny of the selection.

The petitions further challenged changes in the eligibility conditions, particularly the Punjabi language requirement, and also raised questions over the age criteria, multiple application forms, extensions in the application deadlines and verification of reserved-category candidates.

Allegations have also been levelled regarding the examination process, including claims that question-paper packets at certain centres were found unsealed or damaged and that examination rooms were changed.

The petitioners had sought quashing of the recruitment process and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a special investigation team.

They have also sought directions for the preservation and production of the complete recruitment record.

The petition alleges “systematic manipulation” at certain examination centres. In support, it points to several clusters of consecutive roll numbers that were shortlisted together.

The petitioners said it did not disclose the names, categories or marks of the shortlisted candidates, or the category-wise cut-offs.

According to the petition, these grounds together compelled them to approach the High Court.

With the court staying the process, further proceedings in the recruitment are likely to remain on hold pending the next hearing.

--IANS

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