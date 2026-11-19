New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Australia's Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri weighed in on the revived Sandpapergate episode, which has caught Australian cricket in choppy waters following Usman Khawaja's recent revelations.

Khawaja, a former Aussie cricketer, revealed in his book, Sabr, that the entire Australian team was aware of the ball-tampering plans in the infamous 2018 Cape Town Test and that they also implemented them in the previous match in Port Elizabeth.

Piastri, who is himself a big cricket fan, was asked about his statement on the same ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and he felt "it is not really a nice thing" for it to re-emerge in the headlines and hoped that it could be dealt with quickly.

"It has obviously been an interesting couple of weeks, that is for sure with what has been unfolding," Piastri said, as quoted by Australia's The Daily Telegraph.

"I know quite a few of the guys involved personally, so it is not really a nice thing to see it being brought back up necessarily, but it is what it is.

"Obviously I’ve got no knowledge, and I remember when it happened eight years ago, but I think for everyone, especially the Australian cricket community and Australia as a country, the quicker it can be dealt with, whatever that looks like, the better," he added.

Piastri is himself a cricket fan, having previously worn Brett Lee's ODI jersey in the paddock, and he also has a picture of himself standing next to former cricketer Ricky Ponting from when he was a child.

He also hosted Aussie stars Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Usman Khawaja at the McLaren Technology Centre in England ahead of the WTC 2025 final. "I know myself as a sports person that the noise around certainly is not going to be helpful, so the quicker it can be resolved and put behind us, the better for everyone," Piastri added on the saga.

The Sandpaper scandal is fresh in the headlines, with differing opinions coming from all sides. Following Khawaja's claims, David Warner backed his former teammate, calling his statement "100% accurate".

Current captain Pat Cummins, who was among the bowling group during that Test match, hit back at Khawaja, saying that his statement is "complete and utter nonsense".

Cameron Bancroft, the on-screen implementer of the sandpaper, issued his statement in a 4000-word article in the West Australian, where he claimed that the "whole team" knew about the use of the sandpaper during the 2018 South Africa series and also that he "did not give a complete and truthful account" when he was investigated by Cricket Australia in the aftermath of the scandal. The scandal led Australia to hand Bancroft a nine-month ban, along with a year-long ban each to Warner and Steve Smith.

--IANS

vm/vi