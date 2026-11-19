New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the death of a minor during the party's roadshow and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Akhilesh Yadav took to social media 'X' in Hindi and said, "We are all deeply saddened by the death of an innocent person in an accident and express our heartfelt condolences to the family. We have already asked our people to meet the family and provide them with every possible assistance."

"Those politicising this unfortunate accident should remember how they mistreated and threatened the grieving mother of a young person who died in the Lucknow fire recently. The public has seen through the charade of those feigning grief," he said.

A 13-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a JCB during a Samajwadi Party (SP) roadshow led by Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

The boy, identified as Aryavardhan Singh, was a resident of Rajdhani village in Chauri Chaura. His father is a local BJP leader.

According to the officials, the accident occurred in the Koodaghat area during the SP's Rath Yatra.

The tragic incident has raised questions over the arrangements and crowd management during the political event.

According to the boy's father, Omkar Singh, the JCB was showering flower petals on the rally when the incident occurred. He alleged that Akhilesh Yadav's convoy had already moved ahead when the JCB, which was approaching at high speed, struck his son from behind.

Speaking to IANS, Omkar Singh said, "Around 2 p.m., when Akhilesh Yadav's convoy passed, my son was going to pick up his sister from Kendriya Vidyalaya. While he was crossing the road, Akhilesh Yadav's convoy had moved ahead."

"A flower-showering JCB was following the convoy at a very high speed so that flowers could be showered on Akhilesh Yadav from behind. During that time, my son was crossing the road when the JCB ran over him. He died on the spot," he added.

The impact of the collision reportedly flung Aryavardhan towards a road divider, leaving him with a severe injury to the back of his head. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The incident drew a sharp reaction from the Uttar Pradesh BJP, which condemned the alleged negligence.

In a statement, the UP BJP said, "In Gorakhpur, SP supporters, in their frenzy to welcome Akhilesh Yadav, took the life of an innocent 13-year-old child! The child died a painful death after being hit by a JCB during the PDA chariot procession -- the result of SP supporters' rowdiness and irresponsible behaviour."

"This is what they're like while out of power; imagine the havoc they'll wreak once they come to power! Should we call them SP supporters or hooligans? Is a show of power more precious to them than an innocent child's life?" it added.

--IANS

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