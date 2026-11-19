New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday raised the limit of withdrawals from the corpus funds for members up to 55 years of age to 90 per cent, from the earlier withdrawal limit of up to 75 per cent, as part of a reform that is expected to benefit a large number of subscribers.

The move is expected to make retirement savings more accessible in urgent financial situations while subscribers can still benefit from the scheme.

The EPFO has also cut the EPF withdrawal waiting period after job loss from 12 months to 2 months to reduce the hardship faced by those who fall out of employment.

The EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT) also approved a proposal to introduce a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), which will enable retiring EPF members to receive their accumulated provident fund savings in monthly instalments instead of withdrawing the entire amount in one go.

Instead of withdrawing the entire EPF corpus on retirement, EPFO members can now opt for monthly provident fund withdrawals upon retirement while the corpus continues to earn interest.

The introduction of SWP will enable members to convert their retirement savings into a stable and predictable stream of systematic withdrawals post-retirement, while preserving the ownership of the underlying corpus.

"The initiative will enhance retirement financial security by providing members with a flexible, regular and reliable income stream, while safeguarding their families' interests," says the EPFO.

This will enable them to receive the higher rates of interest that EPFO pays without having to invest in riskier assets outside to earn more interest.

In case of the member's death during the payout period, the nominee or dependent will be able to withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments. The initiative will enhance retirement financial security by providing members with a flexible, regular and reliable income stream, while safeguarding their families' interests.

--IANS

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