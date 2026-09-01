Zain Imam breaks away from social media, says ‘Sometimes it’s nice to step away from the noise’

Mumbai, September 1 (IANS) Television actor Zain Imam has announced that he is taking a short break from social media.

The actor shared a note on his social media account informing his followers that he will be deactivating his account for a few days as he takes some time away from the online world to disconnect, recharge and focus on things away from the screen.

Sharing a text post, Zain wrote, “Going off Instagram for a few days. Nothing to worry about — just taking a little time away from social media to disconnect, recharge, and focus on the things that matter away from the screen. Sometimes it’s nice to step away from the noise, disconnect for a bit, and spend some time being present in the real world.”

He added, “I’ll be deactivating my account, but I’m not unfollowing anyone or removing anyone, so please don’t misunderstand the silence. I’ll be back soon. Until then, sending good vibes your way. Thank you.”

Zain made it clear that there was nothing to worry about and that his decision to deactivate Instagram is only temporary.

He also clarified that he is not unfollowing or removing anyone from his account and urged his followers not to misunderstand his absence.

For the uninitiated, Zain Imam is a familiar name in the Hindi television industry. He began his acting journey with the youth show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, in which he played Abhimanyu Thakkar. He then featured in shows such as Tashan-E-Ishq, Yeh Vaada Raha and Naamkarann.

His role as Yuvraj Luthra in Tashan-E-Ishq proved to be an important turning point in his career. Zain later also played ACP Neil Khanna in Naamkarann.

He has also been part of Ishqbaaaz and Ek Bhram – Sarvagun Sampanna, in which he starred opposite Shrenu Parikh.

The actor later ventured into the digital space with projects including Poison 2 and Crashh.

Zain also participated in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2019.

More recently, Zain was seen as Teerth Mittal in the television show Suman Indori. His other notable fiction roles include Agastya Raichand in Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan.

–IANS

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