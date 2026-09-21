Air Chief Marshal meets school children at Sarsawa Air Base

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh interacted with school children at Air Force Station Sarsawa on Monday during an official visit.

The Indian Air Force described the meeting as a candid interaction marked by curiosity, smiles and light-hearted exchanges. The engagement took place on the sidelines of the Air Chief’s visit to the operational base in Uttar Pradesh.

Students from local schools and those associated with the station had the opportunity to meet the senior-most officer of the Indian Air Force in an informal setting. Photographs shared by the IAF on its X handle showed the Air Chief listening to questions from the children and sharing moments of laughter.

Such interactions are part of the Air Force’s outreach efforts to inspire the younger generation. By engaging directly with students, the force seeks to acquaint them with values of discipline, service and national pride. The Chief of the Air Staff's presence gave the children a rare opportunity to interact with the leadership of one of the country’s key defence services.

Air Force Station Sarsawa, located in Saharanpur district, is an important operational base. Visits by senior leadership usually include reviews of operational readiness, infrastructure and personnel welfare. The interaction with school children was organised alongside the official programme, reflecting the force’s emphasis on connecting with communities around its bases.

The IAF post highlighted the meeting's cheerful, inquisitive atmosphere. Children appeared enthusiastic, asking questions and engaging freely with the Air Chief. Informal conversation underscored the accessible nature of the interaction.

For the Air Force, engagements of this kind serve a dual purpose: they give young students a first-hand look at the service and its leadership, while also inspiring potential future aspirants. The interaction at Sarsawa adds to a series of outreach activities undertaken by the Air Chief during his visits across the country, reaffirming the IAF’s commitment to engaging with the next generation.

--IANS

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