Himachal: Migrant worker found dead in Nalagarh bushes, family suspects murder

Nalagarh, Sep 21 (IANS) The body of a 21-year-old migrant worker was recovered from bushes near Chonkiwala in Nalagarh subdivision on Monday evening. The deceased, identified as Rajeev, had been missing for around three days. His family identified him based on his clothes and other belongings.

According to the information, Rajeev left his home after breakfast about three days ago but did not return. His family, which resides in Kripalpur and works as labourers, searched for him at several locations. A missing person complaint was reportedly filed at the Nalagarh police station.

The body was discovered after a woman noticed a foul smell emanating from the bushes near Chonkiwala. She alerted residents and the authorities, following which the police reached the spot and recovered the body.

Rajeev's father, Mahendra, said their family originally belonged to Lakshmipur in Uttar Pradesh and had migrated to the area for livelihood. He said Rajeev worked alongside the family and had been missing since leaving home three days earlier.

Mahendra expressed suspicion that unidentified individuals may have murdered his son and that his body could have been dumped in the bushes. He urged the police and administration to conduct a thorough investigation, identify those responsible and take strict legal action.

Rajeev's friend Bansi also confirmed that he had been missing for approximately three days. He said the condition of the body had deteriorated considerably and expressed suspicion that Rajeev might have been killed before his body was abandoned at the site.

The police have taken the body into custody and initiated an investigation. However, the suspected murder has not yet been confirmed. The exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem examination and further investigation.

The bereaved family has appealed to senior police and administrative officials to ensure an impartial investigation, establish the circumstances surrounding Rajeev's death and bring those found responsible to justice.

--IANS

brt/dan