Soni Razdan shares how her use of silence has evolved as artiste

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Soni Razdan, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming show ‘Shaque: Trust No One’, has spoken up on her relationship with the art of silence as an actor.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Tahir Raj Bhasin and Parineeti Chopra during the promotions of the series in the BKC area of Mumbai.

She told IANS, “I actually feel I would like to use silences a lot more. I feel sometimes as actors, we are frightened of silences because we are given lines and our job is to say those lines. As an actor, I'm learning that finding the spaces between those lines is now becoming interesting for me. I'm discovering that as an actor, those layers because we're allowed to be with it. Earlier we were not allowed”.

She further mentioned, “We had to do huge chunks of dialogue to say all these things and finish it off. But now I think I'm discovering the silences between the words. And I am being allowed to do that as an actor for the work that I am doing and it is interesting”.

‘Shaque: Trust No One’ is an upcoming psychological thriller that explores the fragile nature of trust, suspicion and betrayal. The show follows a mother who has spent nine years searching for her missing child. Despite receiving photographs of the child every year, she remains desperate for answers. As her investigation progresses, she discovers that the truth behind the abduction may be hidden within her closest circle.

The show is directed by Rensil D’Silva and created by D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra. It also stars Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, Harleen Sethi and Sumeet Vyas. The show is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 24, 2026.

--IANS

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