Tom Cruise has penchant for stunts since childhood

Los Angeles, Sep 22 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was a thrill-seeking kid. The actor has shared that he started his insane stunts when he was just 2.5 years old.

The actor is known for his jaw-dropping movie antics which have included scaling Dubai's Burj Khalifa skyscraper for ‘Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol’, and dangling from an aircraft during take off for ‘Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation’.

The actor has now revealed that he fell in love with stunts when he was just a toddler. Looking back, he shared that he climbed out onto the roof of his family home to "look at the stars".

The actor recently appeared on the ‘New Heights’ podcast, and said, "I was doing them since I was a little kid. It started out, I was a little kid and I opened the window and I climbed out onto the roof. I’m, like, two-and-a-half or three years old. But I liked to look at the stars. The neighbour called and was like, ‘I think there’s a child on your (roof)’. And my mum was like, 'Oh my goodness'”.

He shared that as a child he liked to climb tall trees on windy days because he liked the feel of it but his exploits left him with a of broken bones.

The actor said, "I did so many things and I didn’t do it well. I’d break bones. I’d end up in the hospital”.

The actor's mother tried to lure her son back indoors and keep him out of trouble by baking him cakes. He said, "My mum never said, 'Don’t do it'. She’d bake a cake and be like, 'It’s really windy, why don’t you come down here? I’ve got some cake for you'”.

Tom also revealed he used to drive cars when he was too small to see over the steering wheel. He shared, “I used to sit on a phone book and race the car out on the streets. I was so small, I had to get the phone book. I didn’t have my licence”.

"The first time I got on an aeroplane, I was about five or six and I’m sitting next to the window. As we’re taking off, I looked at the wing and I thought: 'How cool would it be to be out there?' I don’t know why”, he added.

--IANS

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