Sameer Anjaan: I found it difficult to write for A. R. Rahman

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan has shared that working with the Oscar and grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman was very difficult for him.

The lyricist recently appeared on film trade expert Komal Nahta’s ‘Game Changers: The Music Series’ podcast where he spoke about the creative challenges of his career, including his unique collaboration with maestro A.R. Rahman.

Talking about the same, he said, "I found it difficult to write for A.R. Rahman. I have only worked with him on one movie, The Legend of Bhagat Singh. If you listen to the songs, you'll understand how difficult they were to write. The movie has become a legendary film, and there were some lines taken from the original words of the 'Shaheeds'. Reimagining and writing them was very difficult for me. It was a fun memory”.

This edition shines a spotlight on celebrated singers, composers, and music maestros as they share their creative journeys, inspirations, and the untold stories behind the music that has shaped generations. The latest episode featured Sameer Anjaan.

Sameer is known for holding a Guinness World Record for writing the highest number of film songs, and is one of Hindi cinema's most prolific and iconic lyricists having ruled the 1990s.

He has written lyrics for numerous Bollywood films and collaborated with some of the industry's biggest music composers and singers. Sameer is particularly celebrated for his emotional, romantic, and melodious songs. He has received several prestigious awards, including Filmfare Awards, for his lyrical work.

His ability to express love, longing, and human emotions through simple yet powerful words has made him one of the most respected lyricists in the Indian film industry.

‘Game Changers Season: The Music Series’ is available on YouTube.

--IANS

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