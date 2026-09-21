Bihar: Jamui molestation case sparks political row; three arrested (Round up)

Patna, Sep 21 (IANS) A viral video showing the alleged harassment of two minor students, including a girl, in Bihar’s Jamui district has triggered a political confrontation, with Opposition leaders questioning the state’s law-and-order situation and the ruling alliance defending the administration’s response.

The incident took place on September 19 in a hilly area near the Jamui-Lakhisarai border. According to police, the two Class 10 students left after attending coaching classes and were returning on a scooter when a group of youths allegedly stopped them.

A video of the incident subsequently surfaced on social media, showing the two students being surrounded and subjected to alleged inappropriate behaviour. The girl was molested and the boy assaulted. The video's circulation prompted police action and widespread political criticism.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised the Bihar government over the incident and questioned why all those allegedly involved had not yet been arrested. In a post on X, Gandhi described the video as disturbing and said the students had allegedly been stopped, harassed and humiliated.

He demanded that all individuals visible in the footage be identified and prosecuted under the POCSO Act, calling for speedy justice.

Gandhi also questioned the safety of girls travelling on roads in Bihar and asked the state government to explain the delay in arresting all those allegedly involved.

RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav also targeted the Bihar government, sharing the video on X and alleging a deterioration in law and order.

He claimed that women and female students were no longer safe in the state and accused the NDA government of failing to protect women, students, poor people and Dalits.

Yadav further criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over their political and election-related decisions, alleging misuse of public money during the Assembly election period.

He held the BJP-led government politically responsible and criticised its allies over the Jamui incident.

Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Kushwaha said the government was sensitive to such incidents and asserted that the administration was taking action against those responsible.

He compared the present situation with Bihar before 2005, arguing that law and order had been worse during the earlier RJD-led period.

Terming such incidents “petty,” Kushwaha said the government was sensitive and was taking action against the culprits.

Union Minister and senior JD(U) leader Lalan Singh also defended the current law-and-order situation. He said those questioning the government’s performance should recall the situation between 1990 and 2005, when, according to him, women were afraid to step out after sunset.

Singh said the situation had changed significantly and that people could now move around the state late at night without fear.

Bihar Police ADG (Law and Order) K.S. Anupam said police had arrested three accused in connection with the case, two of whom were aged between 17 and 18 years. An FIR has been registered at Jamui police station under Sections 128, 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), along with Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of the Jamui SDPO to conduct a speedy and impartial investigation. Police have identified around seven to eight people whose alleged roles are being examined, while their criminal antecedents are also being verified.

Police said the incident occurred between approximately 6:25 pm and 6:30 pm in a hilly area around three kilometres from the Jamui-Lakhisarai main road. Police will also review patrolling arrangements in the area to determine whether there were any lapses.

The Bihar State Women’s Commission has taken cognisance of the incident. Commission chairperson Apsara spoke with the Jamui District Magistrate to obtain details and directed strict action against anyone found responsible. The commission maintained that incidents involving women and girls cannot be tolerated and that action should be taken in accordance with the law following the investigation.

The police cyber team has also moved to prevent further circulation of the video. According to ADG Anupam, police have initiated takedown action against 32 social-media accounts, including 13 Facebook accounts, 12 Instagram accounts and seven accounts on X.

Police warned that circulating material revealing the identity or face of a minor victim can attract legal action. Authorities appealed to the public not to share or repost the video or any material that could identify the victims.

The investigation is continuing, with police searching for the remaining suspects and examining the available video footage, statements and other evidence to establish the role of each person allegedly involved.

--IANS

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