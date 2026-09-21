BJP to hold service activities across Gujarat as Seva Sankalp campaign enters fifth day

Gandhinagar, Sep 21 (IANS) As BJP’s month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ progresses, around 1,500 young participants taking part in twin bike rallies between Gujarat’s Vadnagar and Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi have covered villages and communities across 10 states, while the party has announced service activities in every taluka of Gujarat on Tuesday.

The campaign marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and the completion of 25 years of his public life.

On September 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the bike rally from Vadnagar, PM Modi’s birthplace, towards Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

On the same day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the parallel rally from Varanasi to Vadnagar.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said on Monday that the fifth day of the journey involved around 1,500 ‘seva yatris’ travelling in 10 groups along 20 different routes connecting the two cities.

“It is a unique expedition in which about 1,500 ‘seva yatri’ bikers are carrying out various service activities, stopping at various locations along their route,” Baluni.

The groups, comprising 50 to 60 youths each from states including Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Bihar and the northeastern states, are travelling through 10 states, 193 districts, 773 tehsils and 1,159 villages, according to the BJP.

“This journey is not merely a means of public outreach but a nationwide pledge to translate the spirit of ‘Seva hi Sangathan’ into ground-level action,” Baluni said.

He said the participants were honouring sages, saints and sanitation workers during the journey and undertaking activities aimed at direct engagement with people.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Hemang Joshi said the ‘Seva Sankalp Yatra’ was a journey of “commitment, compassion and collective responsibility”.

As part of the activities, BJYM workers are undertaking cleanliness drives, tree plantation, ‘jan samwad’, ‘bhajan gayan’ and service activities for senior citizens along the route.

In Gujarat, the next phase of the campaign will see BJP leaders and workers visit nursing homes and child care homes in every taluka, or mandal, on September 22 under the ‘Seva Mera Yogdan’ programme.

According to the party, workers will interact with older adults and children and distribute fruits and essential items such as blankets and bedsheets.

The party said the activities were intended to strengthen the spirit of service, sensitivity and social responsibility.

Party leaders said workers would take part in these activities as part of their responsibility to society.

The programme forms part of the wider ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ being conducted across the state to mark PM Modi’s 25 years in public life.

The twin bike rallies are scheduled to continue as part of the wider campaign, with the BJP describing the activities along the routes as an effort to take the idea of service to communities through direct participation.

--IANS

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