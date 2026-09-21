US lawmakers seek controls on rogue AI

Washington, Sep 21 (IANS) Two US lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation seeking national standards to identify, monitor and shut down potentially dangerous Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents operating inside government and corporate computer networks.

Representatives Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat from New Jersey, and Mike Lawler, a Republican from New York, said their 'Stop Rogue AI Act' would give organisations greater visibility over autonomous AI systems using their networks.

The proposal was highlighted in a congressional release flagged by LegiStorm.

AI agents can perform tasks, make decisions and interact with computer systems with limited human involvement. The lawmakers said such agents could be activated by employees, embedded in third-party software or introduced by outside vendors without the organisation knowing they were present.

The bill would direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop national standards, guidelines and best practices for discovering, verifying, monitoring and controlling AI agents.

“You can’t drive a car in this country without a license plate, without insurance, without some way for a cop — or the person you just rear-ended — to know who’s behind the wheel and who’s responsible,” Gottheimer said.

“AI agents right now don’t have any of that. Our bill puts a driver’s license on every AI agent operating in this country — so organisations can find every agent on their network, verify who built it, watch it in real time, and cut off its access the second something looks wrong,” he said.

“That means putting humans back in the driver’s seat. It’s time for Congress to get back to work and get this done,” Gottheimer added.

The lawmakers said organisations often lack a reliable method to determine how many unauthorised AI agents are working inside their systems, who created them or what information and functions they can access.

That lack of visibility could be particularly serious when the agents operate inside hospitals, utilities, government agencies or other networks handling sensitive information and essential services.

Lawler said the legislation was intended to establish safeguards without restricting the development of artificial intelligence.

“This isn’t about stopping AI or stifling innovation. It is about making sure we can safely deploy AI,” he said.

“A pause is not a safeguard. Some states have put a moratorium on the infrastructure that powers this technology. That does not invent a kill switch. It does not inventory the agents already on a hospital network or a utility system,” Lawler said.

“If the United States taps the brakes while others floor it, we do not get safer AI. We get someone else’s AI. We are not going to regulate ourselves into second place,” he added.

The lawmakers also promoted three other bipartisan measures covering workforce training, quantum technology and the use of personal information to determine grocery prices.

Their AI Workforce Training Act would provide employers with a 30 per cent tax credit, capped at USD 2,500 for each employee, for training workers in practical AI skills.

The Advancing American Quantum Leadership Act would broaden the definition of quantum technology under the Export-Import Bank’s China and Transformational Exports Programme.

A third proposal, called the No Rigged Grocery Prices Act, would prohibit grocery stores and delivery platforms from using AI and personal data to charge different customers different prices for the same product.

Gottheimer and Lawler have also urged federal agencies to coordinate against AI-related threats to the 2026 elections. They have asked major AI companies to help ensure voters receive accurate and unbiased information.

--IANS

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