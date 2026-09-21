KSLTA felicitates tennis legend Rajeev Ram in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (IANS) The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) hosted a grand felicitation ceremony at the SM Krishna Stadium to honour six-time Grand Slam Champion and former World No. 1 doubles icon, Rajeev Ram.

The event marked a deeply emotional homecoming, as Bengaluru was chosen by Rajeev Ram as his very first official stop following his recent retirement announcement from professional tennis.

The celebration was attended by prominent sports personalities, tennis enthusiasts, and Rajeev’s immediate family, including his mother, Sushma Ram, former Indian Davis Cup team member and captain, coach of the Indian team Zeeshan Ali, Prashant Sutar, President of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association amongst others honouring the deep roots the family maintains with the city.

The formal felicitation was led by Maheshwar Rao, IAS, Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority and Secretary of KSLTA, alongside Sunil Yajaman, Joint Secretary of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and Joint Secretary of KSLTA.

Together with the members of the KSLTA Executive Committee, they presented Rajeev with a special commemorative memento celebrating his legendary 22-year career.

Speaking on the occasion, Maheshwar Rao, IAS, stated, "It is an absolute privilege for KSLTA to honour Rajeev Ram today. While he has proudly competed under the American flag, his phenomenal achievements resonate deeply here in Bengaluru, the home of his family heritage. To rise to World No. 1 and claim six Grand Slams requires unmatched discipline. By making Bengaluru his first destination after hanging up his racket, Rajeev has shown the immense respect he holds for his roots, inspiring every young athlete training on these very courts."

Adding to the tributes, Sunil Yajaman remarked, "Rajeev Ram represents the absolute pinnacle of doubles tennis intelligence and longevity. His historic three-peat at the US Open and his multiple Olympic medals place him among the all-time greats of the modern era. KSLTA and the entire Indian tennis fraternity are incredibly proud of his journey, and having his mother, Sushma Ram, here with us makes this evening even more special."

An emotional Rajeev Ram expressed his gratitude during the ceremony, "Bengaluru has always held a sacred place in my heart because of my father, Raghav, and the heritage he passed down to me. Coming here as my very first stop after retiring feels completely right. Standing on these courts surrounded by family, including my mother, and the incredible team at KSLTA is a moment I will cherish forever. Tennis has given me a life beyond my wildest dreams, and I am deeply humbled by the warmth and honour Bengaluru has showered upon me today."

--IANS

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