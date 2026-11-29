Islamabad, Nov 29 (IANS) The death toll from the collapse of a six-storey building in Pakistan's Karachi rose to 15 on Sunday after rescue workers recovered two more bodies from the debris, local media reported.

Rescue 1122's search operation at the site of the incident continues as two more individuals remain missing. The six-storey building, reportedly constructed illegally on a residential plot, collapsed near Baloch Colony in Karachi on Wednesday, the daily Dawn reported.

On Saturday, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan said rescue workers had been carrying out "fast track" operations from all four sides. He said the workers have also expedited search and debris removal operations.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident was lodged at the Tipu Sultan police station on Wednesday after an official of the Sindh Local Government Department filed a complaint.

The FIR includes the names of the building's four owners, builder, architect, structural engineer and its contractors. The complainant said that poor-quality material was being used for the construction of the building. He alleged that the suspects and the officials of various government departments had been involved in constructing additional structures, and the building was not constructed as per the approved plan.

Police have arrested the four suspects, including one of the owners, Saad Tahir, and three contractors, who were presented before the judicial magistrate (South). The judge granted police five-day custody of the suspects.

Reports suggest that roof and building collapses are a recurring problem in Pakistan, where weak safety enforcement and substandard construction materials have repeatedly contributed to such tragedies.

Earlier on November 5, at least one person was killed after the roof of a shop collapsed in Karachi, Dawn reported. The incident took place during construction work at the shop in Karachi, according to Rescue 1122’s Chief Operating Officer Abid Shaikh, Pakistani media reported. He said that three victims were extricated from the rubble and taken to a hospital for treatment.

On October 15, at least 31 people, including 30 students and a female teacher, were killed after a school collapsed in the Afridi Abad area of Peshawar in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mian Saeed said that the owner of the school was taken into custody, the daily The Express Tribune reported. Saeed said the roof of the school had been poorly constructed and the building was located in narrow streets, which created difficulties for rescue operations.

--IANS

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