Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal was recently in Scotland, most likely to film her next project. While on her work trip, the 'Mirzapur' actress also took out some time to explore the streets of Glasgow.

Rasika took to her official Instagram handle and dropped some breathtaking glimpses of the art she ended up finding in every corner of the city.

Rasika further added how a piece of art can change perspective with a simple change in mindset.

She penned on her official handle, "The streets.....they tell many stories. (Red heart emoji) The street art in Glasgow brought me sooo much joy.. You turn a corner and you find art. Someone walks by that art and changes the context of it ....You walk by the same street a million times and dont notice the art at all....and then one day that’s all you can see. On a dreary day the mural meant something else and then on another day...the light falls differently. (sic)."

Rasika also talked about the previously unexplored gem she ended up noticing on her last day in the city, making her realize that there is always something left to see.

"On my last day here....after 50 days !... and many cold nights and toe-freezing shooting days.... I noticed a new one on the way to the airport (And there’s still one that I chanced upon while we were filming and could never find it again) There’s always something left to see..... anywhere (Red heart emoji)", she added.

Rasika concluded the post, saying, "P.S - the first one is my favourite. I thought the wall was empty the evening before and there it was the next evening! But am not sure if I just hadn’t noticed it.....it happens with street art. It has its days (Laughing emoji)."

If the reports are to be believed, Rasika and Arshad are set to appear together in the thriller web series, 'Victims'.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, the project is being made under the direction of Mihir Desai. The forthcoming series also reportedly features Karan Tacker in a key role.

--IANS

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