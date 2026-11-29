New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Pakistan's prolonged economic crisis is placing mounting pressure on its pharmaceutical industry, with declining medicine production, rising manufacturing costs and shortages of essential drugs threatening access to healthcare for millions of patients, a new report has said.

The country's pharmaceutical output has fallen by 21.5 per cent in recent months, according to industry estimates, as manufacturers grapple with foreign exchange shortages and difficulties importing raw materials required for medicine production, as per the Page3News report.

The situation has been exacerbated by delays in securing a pending $1.1 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which many businesses view as critical to easing pressure on the country's finances.

Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry relies heavily on imported ingredients and active pharmaceutical components.

However, dwindling foreign currency reserves have made it increasingly difficult for companies to pay overseas suppliers.

Syed Farooq Bukhari, chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, said banks resumed issuing Letters of Credit (LCs) for imports earlier this year, but only around half of the applications have been approved because of limited foreign exchange availability.

The restrictions have disrupted supply chains and contributed to medicine shortages across the country.

Industry officials said wholesalers and retailers have also begun stockpiling available inventories amid concerns over future supplies, the report noted.

The challenges facing the sector have been compounded by the weakening Pakistani rupee, which has significantly increased the cost of imported raw materials.

At the same time, medicine prices remain regulated by the government based on recommendations from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), limiting manufacturers' ability to pass on rising costs.

Pharmaceutical companies have sought medicine price increases of as much as 38.5 per cent to offset mounting expenses.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has resisted substantial hikes amid concerns about public backlash during a period of elevated inflation. While DRAP recently approved limited price increases for 19 medicines, including several painkillers and fever treatments, industry representatives say the adjustments are insufficient, the report mentioned.

--IANS

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