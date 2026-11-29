Kabul, Nov 29 (IANS) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said that it is "devastated" by reports of explosion near a school in Afghanistan's Kunar province claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 110 others, stressing that "schools must be safe places for every child."

It offered sympathies to the injured children, families of the deceased and all those who awaited news about their loved ones.

"UNICEF is devastated by reports of an explosion near a school in Kunar province, Afghanistan, that has claimed the lives of numerous children and left many others injured. Our thoughts are with the injured children, grieving families and all those anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones," UNICEF posted on X.

"UNICEF and its partners are on the ground, providing life-saving medical support to survivors and assessing the further needs of affected children and families. Schools must be safe places for every child," it added.

The UN agency's statement comes after the explosion took place in the Andar Ser area on the outskirts of Kunar's Asadabad. At least 10 people were killed and 110 others, the majority of them children, were injured in the explosion, according to the Taliban's Interior Ministry, Afghanistan-based news agency Khaama Press reported.

Teachers and students were trapped under the rubble as the school building was partially collapsed due to the blast. Images and footage from the site of the incident showed damaged classrooms, scattered schoolbags and injured children receiving treatment at hospitals. Some of the injured people were taken to hospitals in Nangarhar.

Taliban officials said that the blast occurred due to storing explosives at a depot belonging to mining companies near the school. Taliban deputy spokesperson said preliminary investigations revealed that adequate precautions were not taken in handling and storing the explosives, which was the cause of the blast. However, a Pakistani government source has claimed that the explosion took place as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) allegedly used the house to make bombs, Khaama Press reported.

The different statements have sparked questions regarding the presence of explosive materials in residential areas and near educational facilities, and the circumstances that allowed a dangerous facility to function near a school, as per the report.

--IANS

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