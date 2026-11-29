New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) WWE superstar Rey Mysterio has announced he will retire from professional wrestling next year, with his final bout scheduled for June 12 in Mexico City, ending a career spanning more than three decades.

The 51-year-old made the announcement during the post-show segment of WWE’s Survivor Series: WarGames event on Sunday. He confirmed that his farewell contest would take place at Estadio Banorte, previously known as Estadio Azteca.

“In 2027, we are going to Mexico City, formerly known as el Estadio Azteca, Estadio Banorte, and to be exact, June 12th, we will be there, and that will be my final match,” Mysterio said.

Mysterio was also part of the action at Survivor Series, competing in a five-on-five elimination contest between Team Mexico and Team USA. He joined Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano as their team defeated a formidable opposition featuring CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Je’Von Evans and LA Knight.

Following his announcement, WWE confirmed that the veteran’s final appearance would be part of a Premium Live Event in Mexico City on June 12.

Mysterio began his professional wrestling journey in 1989 as a teenager and rose to prominence through appearances in promotions such as World Championship Wrestling (WCW), Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), AAA and CMLL before making his WWE debut in 2002.

He played a major role in bringing Mexico’s high-flying Lucha Libre style to a wider international audience. His colourful masks, remarkable athleticism and trademark ‘619’ finishing move became defining features of his wrestling persona.

Across his WWE career, Mysterio won three world championships, the Royal Rumble, three United States titles, two Intercontinental titles and five tag team championships. He also captured the Cruiserweight Championship three times and earned Grand Slam Champion status. His contribution to the sport was recognised with his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023.

--IANS

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