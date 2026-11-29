Christchurch, Nov 29 (IANS) New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson believes the Hagley Oval pitch still has enough in it to keep the bowlers interested, adding that cracks hardening in the sun could set up a tense fourth-innings contest in the second Test against India.

Jamieson took 4-69 on day three as India were bowled out for 246 on day three, with New Zealand taking a first-innings lead of 110 runs. "It was good innings, right? I think we sort of found like through the back end before we got to the new ball was obviously a little bit tricky to sort of find some false shots. Felt like we went past the outside edge a lot.

“But I think we stayed patient and that's what we had to do. The way that I guess the ball was kind of responding off the surface, that was the sort of game is that you weren't just going to blast out and grab the last three or four wickets pretty quick. So, we managed to hang in there and gave ourselves a decent lead," Jamieson told reporters in the post-day press conference.

He also felt that Dhruv Jurel, whose 88 cut New Zealand's first-innings advantage to 110, had a fair share of fortune along the way. "I mean, he did a good job. He sort of wrote his luck. It felt like we went past the outside edge probably what felt like 30-plus times, and just couldn't seem to get it. He did a good job.

“Obviously, the more time he spent at the crease, the easier it got, and he just did a great job just sort of hanging in there. So, some good sort of low order runs for them. I sort of felt like we did the same yesterday through that when the ball was a little bit softer and the wicket's sort of doing a little bit less. So, it's obviously handy from their point of view in terms of the deficit being closer to 100 than 200. So, he played well," he said.

He also had words of sympathy for Akash Deep, who was ruled out of the rest of the match with a concussion after twice being hit on the helmet off his bouncers. "I spoke to him when I was out there just checking on him. Obviously, we'll check in again when I see him.

“It's never nice. You don't want to see that happen to anyone. So hopefully he's doing okay and is a little bit better tomorrow. It's obviously a really unfortunate sort of part of the game that tends to happen a little bit. He showed some great sort of grit and determination and played a key role in that partnership and cut down that lead of ours," Jamieson said.

On the state of the pitch, Jamieson said the new ball had offered the most help, but there was still something there for bowlers who stuck to a disciplined line. "I think there's still a little bit there. I think the key pair is that new ball sort of felt like the first 20 overs, there was a little bit of bounce and nibble and sort of movement.

“Maybe felt like past that, it sort of started to get a little bit easier. So, that was kind of some of the conversations that were coming back. I tried to avoid a lot of them. I tried to really switch off. So, we'll get a better read on it tomorrow.

"I mean, I thought we sort of found today, like, even with the old ball, if you still had a good enough area and it was sort of in that off-stump to fourth-fifth stump channel, there was still enough there. There was still a little bit of bounce, still a little bit of sideways movement.

"I felt like even in that period from 60 to 80, we still went past the outside edge a number of times. I guess, a different day, those wickets come and it's a completely different story. So it still feels like there's enough there.

“Even watching a little bit tonight, it still felt like there was a little bit there with sort of bounce and movement. It's just about trying to hang in that right area and make guys make decisions for long periods and it feels like something will be there for you," he explained.

Speaking about how the game would pan out in last two days, Jamieson stated "The scullers are a big part of probably what happens here. You sort of get them through day one and two and there was even a little bit this morning sort of felt there was a few scullers sort of taking and as the sun sort of gets on them and hardens them up.

"That's when you can sort of get your variable bounce and a bit of sideways movement. So hopefully it'll keep us interested when we sort of get a chance to go again and create just a little bit of uncertainty for when we go. So, it'll hopefully make it a good sort of fourth innings contest."

New Zealand closed the day at 133/3 and an overall lead of 243. Rain is forecast for Tuesday, but Jamieson said the team was not reading too much into it yet. "There was a little chat around it this morning, but I mean, 48 hours out is so hard. I think the Christchurch weather forecast can kind of change quite a lot in the last 24 hours leading into it.

“Sometimes the rain that you expect to come doesn't often end up arriving. So I think it's sort of maybe even settled a little bit across today. So, if it is there, you sort of just got to deal with it as it comes," he said.

Asked about the timing of a declaration in their second innings, Jamieson said the decision lay with captain Tom Latham and head coach Rob Walter. "I mean, if there is a plan, I'm not aware of it. It's sort of probably something Tom and Rob will talk about if they haven't already.

“We'll talk to tonight or tomorrow morning. I mean, whether you can't really control, right, or you try and force the pace of the game or try and, I guess try and chase a result too early, it can sort of backfire, right? So forecasts change.

“I guess we'll get a better read tomorrow morning, 24 hours out. But you've just got to, I guess, sort of play the game that's in front of you. Then if Mother Nature sort of wants to have a say in the game, then so be it," he concluded.

--IANS

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