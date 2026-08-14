August 14, 2026 9:56 AM हिंदी

Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups' cleared for release with an 'A' certificate?

Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups' cleared for release with 'A' certificate? (Photo: KVN Productions/X)

Bangalore, Aug 14 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, director Geetu Mohandas's eagerly awaited pan Indian action spectacle, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups', featuring Yash in the lead, has now been cleared by the Censor Board for release with an 'A' certificate.

Sources claim that the version cleared by the Censor Board has a runtime of three hours and 14 minutes and that the story is set in Goa.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers in this regard as of now.

The film, which features a number of top stars including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs, ever since the makers released a trailer.

The trailer released showed that 'Toxic' revolves around the complex relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket, accompanied by a web of relationships and rivalries. The trailer also gave an insight into the character arcs of the female leads of the drama - Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

The trailer did not give out much about the storyline of the film, but communicated the basic sentiment of the world where chaos meets chaos.

All the actors, who are a part of the film, are betting big on the pan-Indian magnum opus. In fact, actress Nayanthara, who plays a pivotal role in the film, raised expectations when she said that the film would blow audiences' minds at the trailer launch event of the film.

Originally scheduled to reach the audience in March, 'Toxic' was pushed to June, citing ‘uncertainty in the Middle East’. Now, 'Toxic' is slated to hit screens on August 26 this year.

Shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, 'Toxic' will also have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Made under the direction of Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic' has been jointly backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

--IANS

mkr/

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