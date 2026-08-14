August 14, 2026 9:54 AM हिंदी

Nick Jonas recalls nearly ‘throwing up’ during intense workout with Kevin Hart

Nick Jonas recalls nearly ‘throwing up’ during intense workout with Kevin Hart

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Hollywood star Nick Jonas spoke about working out with Kevin Hart while shooting the second installment of “Jumanji” and shared how the comedian’s intense training session pushed him to the brink.

Nick was speaking to his brother Joe Jonas on their Hey Jonas Podcast, where he revealed that despite feeling like he was about to throw up, the husband of Priyanka Chopra Jonas was determined not to show any weakness in front of Kevin.

Nick was heard saying: “I was shooting the first Jumanji, and Kevin Hart invited me to come work out with him. He's like, we're going to get up at 6 a.m. before we go to work. I'm at the time, I'm 22 or 23. You got this. You know, Kevin's 10 to 15 years older than me, I think.”

“And so I should be able to like handle myself in the gym,” he wrote.

The actor-singer added: “The first thing they do is they're like, all right, 12-minute sprint on the treadmill. And I'm like, all right. Then they're like, all right, we're going to swing on these things to like jump to the next, you know, a handlebar.”

The American popstar didn’t understand what was happening at first.

“I'm like, what is happening? This was the most intense workout I've ever done. And about halfway through, he's like, you good? Because he could see that I was like about to throw up. And I was like, yeah, I'm totally fine.”

“ And then I think he saw like blood in the water. I was like, let's go even harder. It took everything I had to be like, I'm not throwing up in front of Kevin Hart,” he concluded.

Jumanji is based on the children's book Jumanji and its sequel Zathura, written by Chris Van Allsburg. The franchise follows the adventures of various people who find themselves imperiled while playing an enchanted game featuring a variety of dangerous jungle elements they must survive. Ultimately, the only way to end the disruptions is to finish the game while enduring its dangers.

--IANS

dc/

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