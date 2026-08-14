August 14, 2026 9:54 AM हिंदी

Niharika Chouksey calls 400 episodes of ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, a testament to the bond of show’s lead pair

Niharika Chouksey calls 400 episodes of ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, a testament to the bond of show’s lead pair

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Niharika Chouksey, who essays the role of Anu in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, is chuffed with the show clocking 400 episodes.

The actress shared that the milestone is a testament to the bond of Anu and Arya, the show’s lead pair.

Talking about the same, she said, “400 episodes feels incredibly special because Anu has become so much more than just a character for me. The love that Anu and Arya have received from the audience has been overwhelming, and I know how often fans have told us that they want to see more of Anu and Arya together. So, it is really exciting that the upcoming episodes have a lot more romance and moments between them”.

She further mentioned, “I think the fans who have been constantly asking for more Anu-Arya scenes will finally have a lot to look forward to. From their first meeting to overcoming so many challenges and eventually getting married, the audience has been a part of every chapter, and reaching 400 episodes feels like a celebration of that bond. I am genuinely grateful for all the love and for everyone who continues to root for Anu and Arya".

The show captures the nuances of middle-class life, from family bonds and dreams to the balancing act between tradition and modernity, making it a genuine favourite among audiences.

Earlier, the actress spoke about her connection with her character of Anu in the show.

She earlier said, "When I look back at Anu's journey, I genuinely feel she has taught me so much. There were moments when everything seemed to be falling apart for her, but she never stopped believing in love”.

“What I admire most about Anu is that her love was never blind or impulsive; it came from trust, patience, and understanding”, she added.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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