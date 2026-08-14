Amitabh Bachchan recalls Dharmendra’s large-heartedness, says his house was ‘free for all’

Mumbai, August 14 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is back hosting the iconic quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, was seen opening up on a heartfelt memory of legendary superstar Dharmendra.

Big B shared a deeply endearing memory about his legendary Sholay co-star, highlighting how large-hearted the late superstar was.

The megastar took a nostalgic trip down memory lane to reminisce about the famously open-door hospitality of Dharmendra's home..

Highlighting the veteran actor's generosity, Bachchan recounted a hilarious yet sweet story about how strangers would freely walk into Dharmendra's house and make themselves at home.

Amitabh Bachchan, referring to Dharmendra's house, said, “Ek baat batadu inke ghar ke baare mein. Sir, inka ghar jo hai na, free for all jo aayega yeh aapka hi ghar hain. Ek din mujhe yaad hai Dharam ji aayein aur dekha ki 4-5 aadmi seedhi chadke jaa rahein hain to unhone pucha bhai, kaun hain aap? Kya kar rahein hain? toh bola ki gaaon se aayein shayad aapki mataji ne bula liya hoga, he himself didn’t know ki kitne log aatein hain… bahut bada dil tha.”

(Let me tell you another thing about his house. Their home was a 'free for all' whoever came, it was like their own house! I remember one day Dharam ji came home and saw 4-5 men walking up the stairs. So he asked them, 'Who are you? What are you doing here?' They said they had come from the village.t Dharmendra assumed that his wife had probably invited them! He himself didn’t even know how many people were coming and going in his house and always welcomed everybody with love and warmth. He had such a massive heart)

Talking about Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, the former was Big B’s senior in the industry.

Both Bollywood icons set a benchmark for on-screen friendship with their iconic characters, Jai and Veeru, in the film Sholay.

The song from the movie, Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge, featuring Amitabh and Dharmendra on their iconic three-wheeled bike, is considered one of the most relatable friendship songs, even 50 years after the film and the song’s release.

Dharmendra passed away in November last year, and Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, was among the first people to arrive at the crematorium to pay their final respects to the legendary actor.

–IANS

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