Sharad Kelkar says he felt immense sense of pride while donning Indian military officer’s uniform ahead of 80th Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar, who plays the role of Arya in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, has shared his experience of donning the uniform of an army officer in the show ahead of the 80th Independence Day.

The actor spoke with IANS, and said that although he donned the uniform for a fictional character in the show, he was filled with immense sense of pride.

He told IANS, “Independence Day is a deeply significant occasion for me, as it reminds us of the immense sacrifices and courage that made our freedom possible. I have always taken a keen interest in reading about India’s history and learning about the people who shaped our nation, and I hold immense respect for our freedom fighters and everyone who has contributed to the country. Having played the role of an Indian military officer on screen, I also had the opportunity to wear the uniform, and even for a fictional character, that experience filled me with an immense sense of pride and gave me an indescribable adrenaline rush”.

He further mentioned, “It made me realise, even more deeply, the responsibility and dedication that our soldiers carry every single day. This Independence Day, I salute their courage and hope that each one of us, in our own capacity, contributes towards the betterment of our country and strives to be a responsible citizen. Jai Hind”.

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on Saturday marking eight decades since the country gained freedom from British rule in 1947. The milestone is an occasion to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and reflect on the nation’s remarkable journey. From building democratic institutions and expanding education to becoming a major global economy and strengthening its presence in science, technology and defence, India has undergone profound transformation.

--IANS

aa/