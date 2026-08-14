Vizhinjam to begin direct EXIM cargo operations from Aug 18: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Direct export-import (EXIM) cargo movement at Kerala's Vizhinjam International Seaport will begin from August 18 which is a major step in the port's transition from an international transhipment hub to a gateway for India's overseas trade, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Friday.

Taking to the social media platform X, Tharoor welcomed the development and said that the commencement of direct EXIM cargo movement would mark the first major milestone towards ensuring that Kerala begins to receive direct economic benefits from the international port.

"As MP representing the area, I am delighted about this news," Tharoor said.

Vizhinjam has so far primarily handled transshipment operations, involving the transfer of containers between large mother vessels and feeder ships.

Tharoor further noted that around 60 per cent of the containers handled at the port so far have been containers originating from or destined for other countries.

In addition, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan will formally inaugurate the commencement of EXIM operations.

With the launch, Vizhinjam will begin handling cargo originating from and destined for Indian importers and exporters, substantially expanding its commercial role in the country's maritime sector.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, issued the detailed operational framework governing the commencement of gateway cargo operations.

The port -- located near Thiruvananthapuram -- is one of India's deepest-water ports and has been developed as a major international transhipment hub.

The direct EXIM operations are expected to provide businesses in Kerala and neighbouring regions with greater access to international shipping services and strengthen the state's position in the global maritime logistics network.

The operational framework for the new gateway cargo services provides for a phased rollout of customs and cargo-handling procedures.

In the initial phase, import operations are expected to focus on direct port delivery of full-container-load cargo, while exports will include factory-stuffed and sealed full-container-load consignments.

--IANS

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