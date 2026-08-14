August 14, 2026 9:55 AM हिंदी

Shabana Azmi pays tribute to Sridevi: ‘There was nothing you couldn’t do’

Shabana Azmi pays tribute to Sridevi: ‘There was nothing you couldn’t do’

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary actress Sridevi.

The ‘Umrao Jaan’ actress remembered Sridevi for her remarkable versatility and the wide range of characters she brought to life on screen. On the occasion of Sridevi’s birthday, Shabana took to social media to reflect on the late actress’ extraordinary talent.

Remembering her remarkable versatility, Shabana shared Sridevi’s picture and wrote, “There will never be another Sridevi .. but we remain indebted for the varied characters we watched you play . Now comic, now serious, impish, dramatic, glamorous, fab dancer...there was nothing you couldn’t do...remembering you on your birthday.”

In the image, Sridevi can be seen dressed in a graceful white saree as she sits and poses for the camera. Reacting to the post, Sridevi’s husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor commented, “Love you Shabanaji.”

Priyanka Chopra remembered Sridevi on her birth anniversary by unveiling the first look of her upcoming biography, “Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi.” The desi girl took to X to share the cover of the much-awaited book, which has been penned by Dhiraj U Kumarr and is set to be published by Westland Books. The biography is expected to delve into Sridevi’s remarkable life and career while also exploring her enduring influence on Indian cinema.

The cover carries a special note from megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who describes Sridevi as “the epitome of unmitigated talent.”

Sridevi would have turned 63 on August 13. With a career spanning nearly five decades and work across multiple Indian film industries, she was widely regarded as the country’s first female superstar.

The National Film Award-winning actress passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

--IANS

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