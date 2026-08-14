Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' unit wraps up another action-heavy schedule in record time!

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (IANS) The unit of director Sampath Nandi's explosive period action drama, 'Bhogi', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, has now successfully wrapped up another action-heavy schedule of the film.

Taking to his X timeline to announce the completion of the latest schedule, director Sampath Nandi wrote, "Beautiful...Another action loaded schedule wrapped. @ImSharwanand garuu… your effort speaks in every frame. #BHOGI keeps getting bigger, tougher and more exciting. My action beast @dhilipaction garu, DoP ace @kishorkumardop brother and the entire squad…Thank you for giving it everything. Marching Ahead. A #SharwaSampathBloodFest."

The fact that the unit has wrapped another schedule in less than a fortnight of completing its challenging climax schedule has caught the attention of industry pundits.

For the unaware, the unit of Bhogi had wrapped up a spectacular 22-day continuous climax schedule only in July. The climax, which was shot on a gigantic set conceived by production designer Kiran Kumar Manne, required nearly three months of meticulous preparation.

The massive action-packed sequence had brought together more than 800 junior artistes, making it one of the biggest schedules in the film. Sources had then pointed out that producer KK Radhamohan had left no stone unturned to ensure world-class execution across every department.

Sources have claimed that the climax sequence features some adrenaline-pumping action portions that have been choreographed by popular stunt master Dhilip Subbarayan and that these portions are bound to give audiences a breathtaking theatrical experience.

Sharwa, who plays the powerful character Ganga, is said to have delivered a career-defining performance. Sources have also pointed out that the actor had to undergo over two-and-a-half hours of intricate makeup every day, followed by nearly an hour for makeup removal after the shoot. The physically demanding transformation and intense action episodes are expected to stand out as one of the biggest highlights of the film.

The film features Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads. Already, the makers of the film have released the first looks of actresses Anupama Parameswaran as Kandula Sulochana Rani and Dimple Hayathi as Mandaram in the film.

Sources had said that Sulochana (the character Anupama plays in the film) will be a spirited person who is deeply rooted in nature. Earning her livelihood by crafting leaf plates from Moduga leaves, the “Flame of the Forest” Sulochana would embody both resilience and quiet strength in the film, they had informed.

Mandaram (the character Dimple Hayathi plays in the film), the sources had disclosed, will be a bold and powerful character who simply does not care for the world.

'Bhogi' is set in the early 1960s and unfolds in a fictional village on the Telangana-Maharashtra border. Slated for a grand pan-India release, the film is to hit theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on August 28 this year.

--IANS

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