Top seeds Siniakova, Zhang lift the women's doubles title in Toronto

Toronto, Aug 14 (IANS) Top seeds Zhang Shuai of China and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic won the women's doubles title at the WTA 1000 event, beating third-seeded Sara Errani and Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

The top seeds defeated Errani and Melichar-Martinez 6-3, 6-4 in final, becoming the first team since Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina in 2017 to win the Canadian Open women’s doubles title without dropping a set.

Siniakova and Zhang's run of victories included a win against at least one Grand Slam champion in each of the first three rounds: an opening victory against Sorana Cirstea and Mirra Andreeva, a 6-0, 6-4 second-round romp against Coco Gauff and Caty McNally, and a quarterfinal win against Storm Hunter and Desirate Krawczyk.

Two of the most decorated doubles players on the WTA Tour individually snagged their third career title as a team -- and first at WTA 1000 level. The title was Zhang's fourth doubles trophy on tour this year and the 19th of her career. Siniakova, meanwhile, hoisted her fourth WTA 1000 trophy of the season and first alongside the Chinese.

"We played many strong opponents, including Grand Slam champions, whether in singles, doubles or mixed doubles," Zhang said. "But we played very well, at a very high level, and very consistently. Every match was 2-0."

Zhang credited Siniakova for helping her produce her best tennis throughout the tournament.

"Of course, I have to say that my partner really helped me a lot, and that's how we were able to have such a good performance and result," Zhang said. "I'm really grateful to my partner for playing with me. We are improving every day, and that makes both of us very happy."

Siniakova is now 6-0 in finals this year, having also won five titles with Taylor Townsend, while Zhang is 3-1 with three different partners. She won the Australian Open with Elise Mertens, and the Upper Austria Ladies Linz with Cirstea.

Siniakova and Zhang are now 3-0 in finals as a pair, also triumphing in Guangzhou in 2024 and Adelaide earlier this year. That was the last time they teamed up on the same side before they teamed in Toronto, where they stormed to the trophy without the loss of a set. As the top seeds, they dropped just 28 games in five rounds.

--IANS

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