Jessica Alba pens note for daughter Haven on turning 15: Love being silly with you

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Hollywood star Jessica Alba marked her daughter Haven’s 15th birthday with a note, where she described her as a “fierce, golden soul” with remarkable emotional intelligence, while promising to always be her “rock, safe place”.

Alba took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring her with her daughter Haven.

She wrote in the caption: “Haven, my precious baby girl! 15 years. How is that even possible? It has all gone by way too fast, and today I’m feeling all of it—a little sadness that time moves so quickly, but mostly just so much gratitude that I get to be your mom and watch you become this incredible person.”

She described Haven and wrote: “You have this fierce, golden soul and a wisdom that has always felt way beyond your years. Your emotional intelligence blows me away. I love that we can look at each other and somehow know exactly what the other is thinking without saying a word.”

Alba said that she loves laughing with her daughter.

“I love being silly with you and laughing until you can’t breathe and I have tears streaming down my face -I love watching your confidence come alive on the tennis court. I love how completely nonchalant you are about how insanely talented you are at art and how quietly brilliant you are at school. You never need to announce who you are… you are true to being completely YOU.”

“And I love and admire that, especially at your age. My wish for you this year is that you find deep, meaningful friendships without unnecessary drama.”

She added: “That you have teachers who inspire you, that you find things you genuinely love learning about, and that you keep spreading your wings and discovering more of who you are.

Alba hopes Haven always knows she never has to dim her light or shy away from her brightness.

“ And I’m always here for you baby. I’m your rock, your safe place, your biggest cheerleader, and the person you can come to no matter what. Happy 15th birthday, my sweet Haven. I love you beyond words, always and forevermore,” Alba concluded.

Alba was married to film producer Cash Warren. She walked down the isle in 2008. They have three children together Honor Marie Warren, Haven Garner Warren and Hayes Alba Warren.

The couple finalized their divorce in March 2026 and share joint custody of their children.

On the work front, Alba will next be seen Maserati: The Brothers, a biographical sports drama, starring Michele Morrone, Salvatore Esposito, Lorenzo De Moor, Anthony Hopkins, Andy García, Jessica Alba, and Al Pacino.

--IANS

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