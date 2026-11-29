Chennai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who wowed Tamil audiences with her performance as Chandra in director Arun Matheswaran's superhit film 'DC', has danced for a song in director Thiagarajan Kumararaja's eagerly-awaited upcoming film, 'Pocket Novel', featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

Music director G V Prakash, who is scoring music for the film, confirmed the update by sharing a hilarious promo for the first single of the film titled 'Aasa Aththan' which is to release on December 1, on his X timeline.

The promo, made using AI, shows an AI model that resembles Russian President Vladimir Putin gossiping in Tamil with an AI model that resembles US President Donald Trump about Thiagarajan Kumararaja's 'Pocket Novel'.

During the course of the funny conversation, Putin says, "What if I told you that the film features an old style, groovy catchy dance number that has lyrics by Yuga Bharathi? The hot gossip is not that! The gossip pertains to who the dancer in the song is. If you get to know who has danced in the song, you will be ecstatic. A curious Donald Trump asks, "Who?" Putin replies, "It is your latest crush, Wamiqa."

Dubbing for the film is currently on. It may be recalled that only a few days ago, TDKF, the production house producing the film, had taken to its social media timelines to put out a video clip that showed actress Malavika Mohanan dubbing for the film. It had then said, "A little laughter, a little drama, and a whole lot of emotion. Here’s @malavikamohanan_ dubbing for Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s #PocketNovel, releasing worldwide on January 14th #PocketNovelTheFilm."

In the video put out by the production house, Malavika said, "As an actor, dubbing is not one of my favourite parts of the process but this time around, its been surprisingly fun because of TK (Thiagarajan Kumararaja)," and laughingly adds, "No, no, don't take all this!"

The film is set to hit screens worldwide on January 14 for the harvest festival of Pongal next year.

Music director and actor G V Prakash, who had only recently come on board as the music director of the film, shared the release date announcement poster put out by the makers that confirmed that the film would hit screens on January 14.

It may be recalled that the makers had originally announced Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja as the music director of the film. Rumours about Ilaiyaraaja opting out of the film had emerged last month.

What strengthened the rumours was the fact that Ilaiyaraaja's name was missing from the list of technicians' names in the wrap up announcement put out by the makers on October 9 this year.

Although rumours had been doing the rounds that G V Prakash had come on board in place of Ilaiyaraaja, the makers, for the first time, officially confirmed the news only recently.

The unit of the film had wrapped up filming only recently.

The makers of the film had announced the completion of shooting by putting out a video that had BTS clips from the sets on different days of shooting.

--IANS

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