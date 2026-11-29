Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Music composer and singer Shekhar Ravjiani says he has lived many lives during his 50 years on earth.

In a heartfelt post, Shekhar, who turned 50 on Sunday, said that he has overcome many ups and downs, including betrayal and health battles, with the help of God and his loved ones.

He wrote on his official handle, "Here’s to ‘THE BIG 50’, as they say. Looking back, it feels like I’ve lived many lives in these 50 years. The ups and downs, the love, the betrayal, the health battles...but by the grace of God and with my family by my side, I got through it all. (sic)"

Shekhar revealed that his wife Chhaya, and his daughter, Bipasha are his biggest strength.

"My wife, Chhaya and my daughter, Bipasha are my greatest strength. And to all of you, thank for believing in me and my music. Your wishes mean the world to me," his post concluded.

Many from the industry wished Shekhar on his special day.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal commented, "Happy birthday dear Shekhar!!", followed by a red heart emoji.

Shaan shared in the comment section, "Welcome to the 50s Club Bro !!! Abhi toh Party Shuru hui hai".

Actor Rajat Bedi penned, "Happy happy Birthday Bro , your a Rockstar , wishing you a very very Happy & Blessed 50 & and keep creating the magic you do , love & happiness always."

Actress Sumona Chakravarti added, "Happy Birthday Shekhar!".

In October, Shekhar expressed his excitement about entering a new chapter of his life as he prepared to turn 50.

He penned on his official handle, “Crazy to think that a month from now, I hit the half-century mark. To everyone who has showered me with love, stood by me, and genuinely cared along the way, Thank you! You’ve made these years special in more ways than you know.”

“These 50 years have been a great warm-up. The lessons, the highs, the lows, the music, the people, the love ….all of it has brought me here. And now for the next chapter … double the effort, double the mehnat, and an even greater hunger to create, learn, grow and live.Health is good. Mind is good. Heart is great. 50, here I come. Let’s go!!,” he added.

Shekhar became a part of the duo Vishal–Shekhar, producing many popular Bollywood songs.

--IANS

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