Christchurch, Nov 29 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel said his approach of batting with the tailenders was simple – give them belief rather than burden them with targets via a ‘pill of calmness’. Jurel’s gritty 88 on day three of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval took India from 117/7 to 246 on Sunday.

Jurel put on stand of 46 with Akash Deep, 64 with debutant Gurnoor Brar and 19 with Jasprit Bumrah. "It's always good to contribute for the team when the team needs it the most. With tail, I just only follow one thing. Whenever any tailender comes in, I just try to give him some confidence that you can bat as long as you can. I just don't give him a target that we have to play a session or something. Just watch the ball and just play," Jurel told reporters in the post-day press conference.

He also revealed about reminding the tailenders that they understood better than anyone how frustrating it is for a bowler to keep bowling at a batter who refuses to get out. "As we all know, a bowler doesn't like to defend too much. If I get the ball, I'm going to hit bonkers.

“Apart from that, it's very important to just give tailender a pill of calmness so that I can say, ‘You can do it and just play it ball by ball and you are looking in great shape.’ You have to give them some sort of confidence so they can chip in some little bit for a partnership.

“Then we can see what we can do. Whenever any tailender was coming. I told him that when you bowl to the tailenders, how do you feel it? So keep playing with that in mind. Play as long as you can. So it was good," he added.

Jurel had looked uncomfortable during the final session on Saturday and said he went back to the hotel and studied footage of his batting before resuming his innings on day three. "The way that session went yesterday, it felt like how we can make runs. But I went back in the evening and saw my videos. I saw what else I can do.

“Whether I am playing close to the body or not. Whether I cancel out my dismissal from the game or not. Where they are looking to out me. It was a small thing. At the end of the day, I want to see the ball well and play close to the body. I don't want to think too much ahead. I just want to play normal cricket," he said.

He said the conditions have become easier for batting as the match went on. "When I came to bat in the last session on day two, they were bowling well off the wicket. Over the period of time, the wicket became flat and the ball became old. I think it's similar to Wellington. It is drying down every day. I don't think it will be like this till the fifth day. But you never know."

He also gave an update on Akash Deep, who was ruled out of the rest of the match with delayed concussion symptoms after twice being struck on the helmet, and Prasidh Krishna came in as his substitute.

"As you have seen that he is a fighter cricketer and he was hit by two balls. One hit him in the front and as soon as it happened, he was getting a little drowsiness. But the medical team is assessing him. Now he is good and let's see what happens tomorrow."

New Zealand ended the day at 133/3, and their lead stands at 243 runs. Jurel said India were not looking too far ahead. "Actually, we are not thinking much. We are just taking ball by ball, session by session. Whatever we need to do, we are doing. So hopefully, we will end up in a good position," he said.

Jurel was 12 runs short of a hundred when Kyle Jamieson had him caught behind. He said he had already put it behind him. "It's always important. In cricket, in life, you have to forget - past is past. It's a good point that every cricketer needs to follow it because when you focus on next ball, your concentration is there. So it's always good to focus on present.

"That's why we call it Test cricket - like I would have done it. Now that I have done it - we have another innings to come. So it always gives you a second chance. If we play well, then we will end up in a good position," he added.

Jurel said playing Test cricket in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia, known as the SENA countries, had been a childhood dream and drew on that for inspiration whenever he felt under pressure.

"You said a very good point. It's been my dream since childhood to play in SENA countries. Whenever I feel pressure, I remind myself that it used to be my dream to play in SENA countries and I am doing it now. So, I enjoy that atmosphere, and I feel good that my performance comes out."

His parents were at the Hagley Oval to watch him play and stated that he was pleased to have scored runs in front of them on their first trip outside India, even if the hundred missed him.

"It's good that they have come out of India for the first time. It feels good that runs have come in front of them. It would have been nice if hundred had come but it's okay. If we play this match well, it's enough for them."

Asked how he spends his time away from cricket on tour, Jurel admitted to his love for coffee. "I really like coffee. Even our Australia tour started from there and New Zealand is our neighbour. So we get good coffee. That culture is growing in India. So just hanging out with friends and walking is normal."

--IANS

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