Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who serves as the showrunner on the upcoming streaming series ‘O Saathi Re’, has said that he doesn’t usually visit sets if he is a showrunner. The filmmaker shared that his instinct is of a director, and he doesn’t want to interfere in the creative process of a director, who has taken over the duty to helm the show. In the case of ‘O Saathi Re’, it’s his brother Arif Ali.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS at his office in the Juhu area of Mumbai during the promotions of the series, and opened up on the casting of the show. It stars Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari and Arjun Rampal.

Imtiaz told IANS, “It was actually very lucky for us that we managed to get Aditi, Avinash and Arjun, and Arif. I always say that this is a show of four aces, so these are our four aces and Arjun is very exciting in this role also because we have not seen Arjun, look like Arjun for a long time in fiction and I feel surprised every time I see any work of his because he is an actor, I think he has got something natural as an actor, I never expected that initially but he is very good.

While he avoids being on set in the capacity of a showrunner, he did cave into the temptations of the director in him, as Imtiaz ended up directing a few scenes in ‘O Saathi Re’ for his ‘“own fun”.

“As a show runner I usually do not go on the set, I do not go on the set because my instinct is that of a director and I do not want to interfere but I also for my own fun directed some scenes because I wanted to interact with these actors”, he added.

The show is produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar, and follows layered characters as they navigate the imbalances that can exist within love. The show is set to premiere on December 4, 2026 on Netflix .

--IANS

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