New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Pakistan's ambition to transform its agriculture sector through artificial intelligence faces significant hurdles as farmers continue to grapple with basic infrastructure and financial challenges, raising questions about the feasibility of a large-scale AI-driven agricultural revolution, a report has said.

Islamabad has increasingly highlighted the potential of AI technologies to boost farm productivity and modernise agriculture, but experts argue that the sector's fundamental problems remain unresolved, according to a report by Daily Mirror.

Millions of farmers across the country still struggle with unreliable irrigation, expensive agricultural inputs, inadequate electricity supply, limited access to credit and a shortage of quality seeds.

Critics said there is a widening gap between the government's technological aspirations and conditions on the ground.

While AI tools can assist with crop monitoring, cultivation practices and harvest planning, they are unlikely to address deeper structural issues such as rising input costs, weak market access and low farm incomes, as per the report.

Farmers have been under pressure from escalating costs of diesel, fertilisers and other essential inputs, while remuneration often remains inadequate.

Many smallholders produce only enough to meet household consumption needs, leaving little surplus for commercial sale.

The situation has been further complicated by periods when farm commodities experienced deflation even as broader inflation remained above 20 per cent.

Analysts note that AI applications may improve productivity, but they cannot solve problems linked to pricing, market connectivity or storage infrastructure.

Pakistan continues to face substantial post-harvest losses, estimated at more than $1.3 billion annually, due largely to inadequate warehousing and cold-chain facilities, the report noted.

The country produces between 8 million and 9 million tonnes of fruits each year, but its cold storage capacity remains below one million tonnes.

Industry experts have pointed to the underdeveloped state of Pakistan's cold-chain infrastructure and limited availability of refrigerated transport, resulting in quality deterioration and losses during transit.

Concerns have also been raised about the cost of adopting AI technologies. Pakistan's government faces mounting debt-servicing obligations and fiscal pressures linked to economic reforms, limiting its ability to finance large-scale technological upgrades.

At the same time, broader economic challenges and energy-related concerns have forced policymakers to prioritise essential expenditures, as per the report.

--IANS

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