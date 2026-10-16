Wuhan Open: Swiatek, Chwalinska set up all-Polish clash in semis

Wuhan, Oct 16 (IANS) Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko defeated 11th seed Diana Shnaider at Wuhan Open on Friday, while Poland's Iga Swiatek advanced in straight sets over American Ann Li and will face her compatriot Maja Chwalinska in the semifinals.

Latvian player Ostapenko trailed 2-5 but fought back to a tiebreak, where she saved two set points and nailed the set. She then dominated the second set, dropping just one game. It is Ostapenko's second WTA 1000 semifinal of the year and her second in Wuhan since 2017.

"I was down in the first set, but then I was fighting and found a way," Ostapenko said after her 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory. "I'm happy to be through to the semifinals, especially here in China with these amazing fans."

Ostapenko will face Britain's Sonay Kartal in the semifinals, who upset fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, earning her second career win over a top-10 opponent and her first WTA 1000 semifinal, reports Xinhua.

Seventh seed Swiatek defeated Li 6-4, 6-1. In the first set, Swiatek saved three break points at 5-4 to hold for the set, and then overwhelmed her opponent in the second. It is Swiatek's 25th WTA 1000 semifinal and her first in Wuhan. She will next meet fellow Pole Chwalinska, who edged Maria Sakkari 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 to reach her first WTA 1000 semifinal.

"It's great that we have two Polish players in the semifinals. I think it means a lot to Polish tennis," Swiatek said. "Hopefully it's going to be a nice match. I'm really happy for Maja. She for sure improved her game this year, so I'll be looking forward to the match."

In doubles, China's Guo Hanyu and her French partner Kristina Mladenovic lost to defending champions Katerina Siniakova and Storm Hunter 4-6, 6-2, 1-10. Italy's Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini beat Zhang Shuai and Anna Danilina 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.

--IANS

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