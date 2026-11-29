New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Retired IPS officer Sanjay Singh has said that resisting pressure during his career came at a cost, recalling that he was transferred across eight districts in Odisha in eight years while serving as a Superintendent of Police (SP).

Speaking to IANS in an interview, Singh said transfers were among the consequences he faced for standing his ground and refusing to act under pressure. He said that during his tenure in Odisha, he served as SP in eight different districts over a period of eight years.

The retired IPS officer further said that he had faced pressure on several occasions during his career, including when he was serving as an SP.

"Even when I was an SP, attempts were made to exert pressure on me. I would initially try to decline indirectly, but if the pressure persisted, I would state clearly that I would not comply. This has been my practice as a police officer. In every case I investigated, I took action based solely on the evidence. I never made a decision under pressure," Singh said.

"There is a price to pay, and I have paid it too. In a place like Odisha, I served as SP in eight districts over eight years. Naturally, if you resist, you are sometimes transferred from that posting," Singh told IANS.

He also recalled an instance from the 2010 Gujarat case, when he was transferred to Kolkata. However, the transfer order was subsequently withdrawn by the then Director for certain reasons.

"Even in the 2010 Gujarat case, I was transferred to Kolkata, but due to some reasons, the Director withdrew the order," he added.

Singh, who has authored the book "Code of Honour: No Half Measures in the Indian Police Service", said the publication brings together his experiences of working with different investigative and security agencies, along with the lessons he learnt during his service.

"In this book, I have mentioned all the agencies I have worked with and shared the lessons I learnt there, along with both good and bad experiences. If someone benefits from reading this book, or if any organisation, state police force or other security force learns something from my way of working and finds it helpful in making decisions, it would be a matter of great honour for me," he said.

Singh also said that he refused to conduct a "fishing or roving inquiry" against political leaders in Gujarat during a 2010 corruption investigation involving the Medical Council of India (MCI), citing the absence of credible evidence or material to justify such a probe.

--IANS

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