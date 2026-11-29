Islamabad, Nov 29 (IANS) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said on Sunday that it is "deeply concerned" by the state's increasingly "coercive attitude" towards political opposition, terming the use of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance and other executive measures to detain opposition leaders a "troubling disregard for constitutional freedoms and due process".

In a statement shared on X, the HRCP urged Pakistani authorities to end the use of preventive detention and administrative restrictions to penalise political dissent. It mentioned the cases of several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Taimur Khan Jhagra, who have been detained despite the court granting pre-arrest bail. It further expressed concerns over reports that Jhagra remains missing after he was taken away from a police station.

"HRCP is deeply concerned by the state’s increasingly coercive attitude towards the political opposition. The continued use of the MPO Ordinance and other executive measures to detain opposition leaders reflects a troubling disregard for constitutional freedoms and due process," the HRCP said.

"This is evident from the case of several PTI leaders, including Taimur Khan Jhagra, who were detained despite having been granted interim pre-arrest bail by the Peshawar High Court on 23 November in relation to a case concerning their alleged complicity in the 9 May 2023 attack on a Radio Pakistan building. Particularly alarming are reports that Mr Jhagra was subsequently taken away from inside a police station and remains missing," it added.

The HRCP expressed concern over the restrictions imposed on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam–F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's movement and political activities and the recent sealing of his residence in Islamabad by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

"Fazlur Rehman's movement and political activities, and the recent sealing of his Islamabad residence by the CDA raises further concerns. If senior politicians’ right to dignity and freedom of expression can be disregarded in this manner, the implications for ordinary citizens are deeply troubling," it said.

The HRCP highlighted the case of former National Assembly member Ali Wazir, who remains detained in Dadu after being subjected to successive MPO orders in three provinces despite the court declaring one such detention unlawful.

"The repeated use of MPO orders to circumvent judicial relief and arbitrarily deprive individuals of their liberty must be condemned. Former MNA and activist Ali Wazir, who remains incarcerated in Dadu, has been subjected to successive MPO orders across three provinces even after the Lahore High Court declared one such detention unlawful. More recently, a 16-year-old was also reportedly detained under MPO orders in Peshawar. We strongly urge the state to end the use of preventive detention and administrative restrictions to penalise political dissent," it added.

The HRCP's statement comes after JUI-F Information Deputy Secretary for Lahore, Hafiz Zain, on Friday claimed that Fazlur Rehman had been arrested near Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore, Pakistan's Geo News reported. However, Lahore police denied the arrest.

The conflicting statements emerged amid tensions regarding the JUI-F protests and restrictions on the party's planned events in Punjab. Earlier, the JUI-F had claimed that restrictions were imposed on Rehman's movement in Lahore, prompting the party to file a plea in the Lahore High Court over his alleged confinement and requesting the court to order his recovery. However, police denied detaining or formally placing Rehman under house arrest.

Tensions have escalated between Rehman and Pakistan's federal government since October, especially after he criticised the authorities' decision to impose Governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Last week, government security was withdrawn from Rehman and his family's residences in Islamabad and Dera Ismail Khan, Geo News reported.

Furthermore, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Rehman's son and former Federal Communications Minister, Asad Mahmood, over alleged irregularities in appointments at Pakistan Post during his 2022-2023 tenure.

--IANS

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