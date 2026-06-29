June 29, 2026 7:41 PM हिंदी

WTT US Smash: Thakkar wins, Sathiyan loses as Wang sweeps teammate Zhou into men's second round

WTT US Smash: Thakkar wins, Sathiyan loses as Wang sweeps teammate Zhou into men's second round

Los Angeles, June 29 (IANS) India's Manav Thakkar overcame France's Flavien Coton 3-2 in a hard-fought first-round clash, while Sathiyan Gnanasekaran failed to progress past the first round, even as top global stars progressed to the next round of the World Table Tennis (WTT) United States Smash.

Thakkar won the first game 12-10 but lost the second by same score, 10-12 before recovering to win the match 12-10, 10-12, 11-7, 7-11, 11-7 while Sathiyan saved a match point in the third game but could not take the match into the fourth game as he went down to Yuta Tanaka of Japan 3-0 (5-11, 7-11, 10-12) in a first round clash at the Ontario Convention Center on Sunday.

Among the other Indian players, Yashaswini Ghorpade will start her campaign against the third seed Yuling Zhu of Macao (China), while Manika Batra will take on Japanese wildcard Sakura Yokoi in another Round of 64 match.

Top Indian singles player and Olympian Sreeja Akula will run into 16th-seeded Cheon-hui Joo of South Korea in a Round of 64 match, while the mixed doubles pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale, seeded fifth, will start against American wildcards Jishan Liang and Sally Moyland.

In the women's doubles, the seventh-seeded pair of Ghorpade and Chitale will start their campaign on Tuesday, as will Manav Thakkar in the men's singles against World No. 1 Wang Chuqin. In the men's doubles, Thakkar and Maunsh Shah, seeded fifth, await their next opponents in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Wang Chuqin led the march of the stars into the next round, notching a straight-game victory over teammate Zhou Qihao to advance into the men's singles last 32, which started on Sunday.

Wang kicked off his title defense in emphatic fashion, surviving a tense second game in an 11-6, 15-13, 11-3 win, in his first match in more than one month after helping China win its 12th straight men's title at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in London.

Wang credited the win to mentality. "Win or lose, it won't go beyond your expectations when you play against a teammate, as the level of play is quite close. Coming into this match, I had a positive mindset and tried to figure out how I fared after a long time without playing any competitive matches," he said.

China's Lin Shidong and Chen Yuanyu also reached the men's singles last 32, according to a report by Xinhua.

Lin sailed past South Korea's Park Gang-hyeon 11-5, 11-2, 11-6, while Chen dispatched host wild card Nandan Naresh 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 11-4.

"Park played very well recently, and his first three strokes and forehand are high-caliber, so I approached this match with a mindset of challenging him and tried to adjust my mentality," Lin said.

Lin Yun-ju of Chinese Taipei became a standout victim in the main draw's opening day action, as the No. 7 seed lost in five games to teammate Kuo Guan-hong.

In women's singles, China's second seed Wang Manyu made little work of defeating 15-year-old U.S. player Irene Yeoh 11-5, 11-3, 11-4, and was joined by teammates Kuai Man and Shi Xunyao in the last 32.

"The first match against a young player was mainly about getting used to the venue," Wang said. "Competition and training venues are different, and I will face opponents with different styles of play, so I need to make quick adjustments as the tournament progresses."

The two China-U.S. pairs were both eliminated in the first round, with Xue Fei and Kanak Jha losing to China's Yuan Licen and Wen Ruibo 3-1 in men's doubles, while Bosman Botha and Qin Yuxuan fell in three games to host duo Naresh and Jessica Reyes Lai.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Jr NTR to reunite with Trivikram Srinivas for his upcoming film

Jr NTR to reunite with Trivikram Srinivas for his upcoming film

Jessica Pegula survives early scare to reach second round; teen Jovic claims maiden main-draw win in Wimbledon 2026 in London on Monday. Photo credit: WTA

Wimbledon: Pegula survives early scare to reach 2nd round; teen Jovic claims maiden main-draw win

Sunny Deol on what it was like working with Akshaye Khanna in 'Ikka' post 'Dhurandhar' success

Sunny Deol on what it was like working with Akshaye Khanna in 'Ikka' post 'Dhurandhar' success

India’s social protection coverage, renewables capacity nearly triples in a decade: Ministry

India’s social protection coverage, renewables capacity nearly triples in a decade: Ministry

Women’s T20 WC: The women's game is a standalone thing and is growing, says Ian Bishop

Women’s T20 WC: The women's game is a standalone thing and is growing, says Ian Bishop

Australia and England are the two form teams in the tournament, says Ian Bishop. Photo credit: cricket.com.au/X

Women’s T20 WC: Australia and England are the two form teams in the tournament, says Ian Bishop

Stronger India-US ties will benefit both nations: Amitabh Kant

Stronger India-US ties will benefit both nations: Amitabh Kant

WTT US Smash: Thakkar wins, Sathiyan loses as Wang sweeps teammate Zhou into men's second round

WTT US Smash: Thakkar wins, Sathiyan loses as Wang sweeps teammate Zhou into men's second round

Building 'stronger and more secure Pacific', Australia and Vanuatu sign agreement barring foreign military bases

Building 'stronger and more secure Pacific', Australia and Vanuatu sign agreement barring foreign military bases

India were unfortunate with injuries, but need more pacers, power hitters after their exit from ICC Women's T20 World Cup, says Ian Bishop. Photo credit: ICC

India were unfortunate with injuries, but need more pacers, power hitters after T20 WC exit, says Bishop