Dr Mandaviya attends Commonwealth Sports Ministers' Meet, discusses Ahmedabad's readiness to host 2030 CWG

Glasgow, July 22 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday attended the Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting (CSMM), where he talked about India's growing stature in sports and reaffirmed the country's readiness and Ahmedabad's world-class preparations to host the historic, sustainable, and memorable 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games.

Dr Mandaviya is in Glasgow as the leader of the Indian delegation that will observe the organisation of the 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games. He will be attending the various ceremonies during the Glasgow CWG and hold discussions with heads of delegations from other countries to build up momentum for India's bid for the 2036 Olympics at Ahmedabad.

Dr Mandaviya gave details of his address at the Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting (CSMM) in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Delighted to attend the Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting (CSMM) in Glasgow. Had engaging discussions on shaping the future of sports across the Commonwealth," he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"During my intervention, I highlighted India's remarkable sporting transformation under the visionary leadership of PM Shri

@narendramodi ji. I spoke about our robust governance reforms, strengthened anti-doping framework, and flagship initiatives such as Khelo India, Fit India, and the ASMITA League, which are nurturing grassroots talent, empowering greater participation of women in sports, and fostering a vibrant sporting culture across the nation," he wrote.

"Concluded by reaffirming India's readiness and Ahmedabad's world-class preparations to host the historic, sustainable, and memorable 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games," the minister informed.

Earlier in the day, Dr Mandaviya met with the First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, at an official reception in Glasgow ahead of the start of the Commonwealth Games 2026, expressing optimism for both the upcoming Games in Scotland and India’s host role for the centennial edition in 2030.

During his visit to the Scottish city, Mandaviya praised the local host team for their warm hospitality as preparations finalise for the quadrennial multi-sport event.

"Attended the reception hosted by the First Minister of Scotland, Mr John Swinney. Grateful for the warm welcome by the team hosting the CWG 2026 in the beautiful city of Glasgow," Mandaviya shared in a post on X.

The 10 sports being showcased at Glasgow 2026 are set to feature top global talent, including multiple Olympic and Paralympic champions, as well as reigning Commonwealth gold medallists, competing across the 11-day quadrennial event.

The sports minister also met with the president of Commonwealth Sport, Donald Rukare, and discussed the 100th anniversary of the Games, which will be held in India in 2030.

"Also had the pleasure of meeting the president of Commonwealth Sport, Donald Rukare. There is a lot of excitement in the Commonwealth community for the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games being hosted by India in 2030," he added.

India officially awarded hosting rights for the historic 2030 centenary edition during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly held late last year, with the city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, set to act as the primary host. It will mark the second time India hosts the sporting showpiece, following the 2010 edition in New Delhi.

--IANS

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